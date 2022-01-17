Utah Honors The Life And Legacy Of Martin Luther King Jr.

Today the Utah Jazz not only honor the passing of Martin Luther King Jr., but also the life and legacy he left behind.

Taken from this world nearly 54 years ago, the racial and social injustice that Dr. King fought against is a fight the Jazz continue today.

Not just through words but through peaceful actions in the community and everywhere around the world, Utah has made it its mission to be a calming and proactive voice in the fight for equality everywhere. Never too scared to shy away from the moment or voice their opinion on something controversial, the Jazz have continued to honor Dr. King by proudly assuming the role of social activist.

“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,” Dr. King said.

In honor of the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., Dwyane Wade echoes Dr. King's teachings to the future generations on NBA Lane. #MLKDay #NBA75pic.twitter.com/LlyD389snF — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2022

Through the worldwide platform provided by being a member of the NBA, the Jazz want to inspire individuals of all racial and socioeconomic backgrounds to create or be a part of true change in their communities. Whether it be civic engagement, moral courage, or continued acts of service, the Jazz stand with those making a positive and peaceful difference in our world.

When Utah takes the court against the Los Angeles Lakers tonight, the players will be honoring Dr. King’s legacy with shirts that read, “Now is the time to make justice a reality for all.” A small and simple gesture that honors a powerful and even greater message, Dr. King’s words will continue to serve as inspiration for us all.