Jazz Fall For The First Time This Season

There is no longer an unbeaten team in the NBA.

Despite a frantic comeback late in the fourth quarter, Utah suffered its first loss of the season after falling 107-99 to Chicago on Saturday night.

"We talk about the game and our guys have a sense of the things we need to do better," Utah head coach Quin Snyder said postgame. "We didn't have that tonight. … They're a good team."

Final. Back tomorrow at MIL pic.twitter.com/vMuyWVkKnj — utahjazz (@utahjazz) October 31, 2021

Bojan Bogdanovic's three-pointer with 2:13 remaining capped a 13-2 run to make it a 98-93 game, but that was the closest the Jazz would get the rest of the way.

Donovan Mitchell scored a season-high 30 points while adding seven rebounds and six assists. But he shot 9-of-27 from the floor and 2-for-11 from beyond the arc.

It wasn't just Mitchell who struggled to shoot as the Jazz finished the game 35-of-92 (38.5%) from the floor and 11-for-38 (29.7%) from three-point territory.

Playing without its floor general in point guard Mike Conley Jr. – out with rest – Utah struggled to establish a rhythm throughout the game. That was evident as the Jazz committed 20 turnovers, their second consecutive game with 20+ turnovers.

"There are a lot of things we are capable of doing better," Snyder said. "Give Chicago credit. They came out and really defended. The turnovers really hurt us, points off turnovers, taking care of the ball is a big thing."

Rudy Gobert continues to put up monster numbers, finishing with his fifth double-double in as many games after putting up 17 points, 19 rebounds, and three blocks. Bogdanovic added 14 points and nine rebounds.

Jordan Clarkson, who struggled shooting in the first half, finished with 16 points. He had a solid second half and spurred Utah's fourth quarter comeback by scoring nine of his 12 points in the final 12 minutes.

"Shoot it, that's it," Mitchell said when asked what he tells Clarkson following his 5-of-19 shooting night.

The Jazz overcame a slow start to take a three-point lead at the half.

After Chicago's Nikola Vucevic (16 points, 12 rebounds) knocked down a three-pointer to make it 50-41 with 4:35 to play in the second quarter, the Jazz reeled off a 16-4 run to lead 57-54 at the break.

But Utah went cold to start the second half, being held to a season-low 15 points as Chicago led 79-72 entering the fourth.

"It's hard. … We are asking Donovan to play the point for however many minutes he played tonight," Snyder said. "When you get pressured like that, we have to help each other. … We've got to space better, move the ball quicker because your margin for error is much less."

Mitchell said postgame that Chicago's physical style of play gave the Jazz some issues as they struggled to play through it at times. Too often did they rely on a whistle that didn't come.

"The biggest thing is when teams turn up the physicality, we were still able to execute. Tonight we were reckless with the ball and made mistakes," Mitchell said. "We did a lot of things wrong in our execution. If we execute better, we don't worry about getting those foul calls."

Utah has a short turnaround as they travel to Milwaukee tonight to face the Bucks for a Halloween night special tomorrow. Tipoff against the defending champions is set for 5 p.m. MST.

"Watch the film and be ready," Mitchell said about where the team goes from here. "We know each other, we know what we did wrong. We'll go out there, correct it and go out tomorrow."