Utah Closes Out Road Trip Against Upstart Wizards

Exactly two weeks ago, Utah found itself preparing for a game against New Orleans. While a game in late November doesn't often make for a season-changing experience, the feel around the Jazz was that the game against the Pelicans would be just that.

Just 24 hours earlier, Utah suffered its most brutal defeat of the season when Devonte' Graham drilled a three-pointer with 1.9 seconds left for the Pelicans win. It wasn't the actual loss that had the Jazz solemn postgame, it was how they lost.

Breakdowns on defense, lack of execution on offense, and inexplicable turnovers eventually led to the defeat and some very poignant words postgame.

"We're playing like a young team right now, and we're losing to young teams, too," Rudy Gobert said. "Even the young teams play better than us in the clutch. … We've got to look at ourselves in the mirror and realize what's going on. I don't know how many years we're going to be losing in the playoffs without learning. … We're doing the same stuff over and over and over."

That's what made the rematch with the Pelicans the following day so meaningful. Which Utah team would show up; the same that lost the night before or the one that entered the season a title contender?

Now two weeks later, it's clear which team the Jazz genuinely are.

They've reeled off six consecutive wins — starting with the rematch against New Orleans — the past five against teams currently in the playoff picture. Three of those wins have come against top-10 defenses in the league, while the last three victories have all come on an east coast road trip.

Utah will now look to close out its road trip with another victory when they face Bradley Beal and the upstart Washington Wizards, one of the biggest surprises in the league thus far. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. MST

The Jazz enter Saturday after playing one of their best games of the season on Thursday against Philadelphia. Eight players scored in double figures as Utah was highly efficient on both ends of the court in the victory.

They'll have to be just as good Saturday against Beal and the Wizards, who are coming off two full days rest after beating Detroit 119-116 on Wednesday.

STATS

Utah (18-7, 9-3 road / No. 3 Western Conference)

Offense

*115.0 Points Per Game (No. 2 in NBA)

*117.2 Offensive Rating (No. 1 in NBA)

Defense

*104.4 Points Per Game (No. 3 in NBA)

*106.4 Defensive Rating (No. 7 in NBA)

*Donovan Mitchell: 24.6 points / 5.0 assists / 4.0 rebounds / 1.7 steals

*Rudy Gobert: 14.9 points / 14.7 rebounds / 2.2 blocks / 72.5% shooting

*Mike Conley: 13.9 points / 5.3 rebounds / 47.7% 3P-territory

*Jordan Clarkson: 14.8 points / 3.1 rebounds / 24.9 minutes

Washington (15-11, 8-3 home / No. 5 Eastern Conference)

Offense

*106.0 Points Per Game (No. 21 in NBA)

*107.7 Offensive Rating (No. 20 in NBA)

Defense

*106.8 Points Per Game (No. 14 in NBA)

*108.3 Defensive Rating (No. 15 in NBA)

*Bradley Beal: 22.6 points / 5.7 rebounds / 4.7 assists

*Montrezl Harrell: 15.2 points / 8.0 rebounds / 25.72 PER

*Spencer Dinwiddie: 13.4 points / 5.3 assists / 5.0 rebounds

*Kyle Kuzma: 13.4 points / 8.3 rebounds / 35.5% 3P-territory

MATCHUP TO WATCH

*Donovan Mitchell vs. Bradley Beal

— When two of the premier shooting guards in the NBA meet head-to-head on Saturday, it’s sure to be an entertaining matchup. Both players are capable of getting whatever shot they want on offense and have very underrated finishing abilities at the rim. It’s unknown if each player will guard one another but if they do, it’ll be a fascinating showdown with whoever winning the individual battle having a better chance of winning the war.

CAREER MILESTONES TO WATCH

*Joe Ingles — 4,973 points

*Bojan Bogdanovic — 1,985 rebounds

INJURY REPORT

Utah

*Udoka Azubuike: OUT / right ankle injury

*Elijah Hughes: OUT / G League - On Assignment

Washington

*Kyle Kuzma: OUT / health and safety protocols

*Joel Ayayi OUT / G League - Two-Way

*Cassius Winston: OUT / G League - Two-Way

*Isaiah Todd: OUT / G League - On Assignment

*Thomas Bryant: OUT / left knee ACL injury recovery

*Rui Hachimura: OUT / return to competition reconditioning

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Time: 5 p.m. MST

Location: Capitol One Arena / Washington DC

TV: AT&T Sports Network

Radio: 1280 The Zone