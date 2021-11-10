Update Regarding Health And Status Of Rudy Gay

Rudy Gay is back on the court.

Speaking with media before Tuesday's game against Atlanta, Utah Jazz GM Justin Zanik updated the health of prized free agent acquisition Rudy Gay.

Gay, who is recovering from right heel surgery, is currently participating in "controlled court work."

"We haven't had practice so we're, you know, doing this normal routine to play with him on ramping up contact. … Things are going well," Zanik said. "It's a progression, and he's in the middle of that. Now that we are home for 10 days, I think it's a great period where, even if we aren't having practice, we are having an environment where we can set stuff up for 2-on-2, 3-on-3, 4-on-4, and then integrate fully into practice."

Zanik made it known that the organization learned of Gay's offseason surgery before signing him, having no issues with what he was going through at the time and believing that he would make a full recovery. He's currently on schedule, with no setbacks thus far.

"This is exactly where we thought it would come to," Zanik said. "When we got our schedule, this is what it looked like. He's hit every benchmark that he's needed."

Gay had offseason surgery to remove a bone spur in his right heel, an injury he's been dealing with for the past five years.

"I never got hurt, it was just to alleviate some pain I've been playing with for a little while," Gay said a month ago. "I feel like, after last season, I was just done with it. … I see myself as a very tough guy to play with it for five years."

What asked about Gay's locker presence, his former teammate Mike Conley said Gay has already made his presence felt in the locker room and on the court. Gay has been very vocal in trying to integrate himself into the team while learning the plays and tendencies of his new teammates—a priority because the Jazz are ready to win now.

"I think being a veteran person more than anything. … This is a great NBA team, and we're going to win games," Gay said. "I'm a pro, and I'm a competitor, and I've seen places where I can assert myself in places where the team is lacking. Everyone respects each other, and they have great personalities, but at the end of the day, the goal is to win."

Zanik said the Jazz will provide another update regarding Gay's progress on Monday, Nov. 15.