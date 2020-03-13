UDOH Provides Guidance to Jazz Players and Families

SALT LAKE CITY (March 12, 2020) – Members of the Utah Jazz, who tested negative for COVID-19, returned to Utah on Thursday. The traveling party immediately met with Dr. Angela Dunn, the state epidemiologist for the Utah Department of Health (UDOH), who provided instructions on how to safely and comfortably engage with their families and communities.

Dr. Dunn and other representatives from the UDOH answered questions from individual players, who are participating in a 14-day self-quarantine. Individuals who have been exposed to COVID-19 will help limit community spread of the disease by following self-quarantine instructions. Dr. Dunn offered a few key points, including:

All members of the traveling party have tested negative for COVID-19, and none are currently experiencing any symptoms

To ensure the continued health of your loved ones and the community at-large, those who had close contact with the two players who tested positive for COVID-19 should limit their contact with the public

This doesn’t mean you should be cut off from the community and your families, or that you should be prevented from being in public spaces

You should try to maintain some distance (approximately six feet) from others when you are in public, for example, if you go to the grocery store, try to go during off hours

You can continue to be active, as long as you feel well enough to do so

Your families and children do not pose any risk to the community. They should go about their daily lives as usual, including attending school or daycare, shopping at grocery stores, going to the park, or visiting friends in their homes

Utah Jazz medical staff will monitor your health on a daily basis, if you develop symptoms, they will work with the UDOH to determine the appropriate next steps

“The families and loved ones of Jazz players who have not had close contact with the two positive cases pose absolutely no risk to the general public,” said Dr. Dunn. “We have provided them with all the essential information and recommendations. The Utah Jazz are an important part of our community, and we appreciate their willingness to follow our advice and their desire to do what is best for Utah citizens."

As part of the 45-minute discussion, Dr. Dunn reiterated healthy habits and steps that all citizens should take to minimize the risk of spreading the virus. The UDOH has provided a series of recommendations from public health, which are available online at coronavirus.utah.gov.

“Utah residents should be comforted by the fact that dedicated professionals from state and local public health agencies are looking out for their wellbeing. We appreciate that these individuals are working tirelessly to provide Utahns with the same level of care we experienced earlier today upon our arrival back in Salt Lake City,” said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz.

If you are worried about whether you may have been exposed to COVID-19, please call the Utah Coronavirus Information Line at 1-800-456-7707 or visit coronavirus.utah.gov.