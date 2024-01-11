"Trust" — How Utah's Turnaround was Sparked by Understanding of Roles and Trust in One Another

I'll be completely honest, I didn't see this coming.

Heading into a showdown with the New York Knicks on Dec. 13, the Jazz sat at 7-16. They were a team that entered the year with postseason aspirations, but saw that hope quickly dwindling.

Then something strange happened.

After leading for most of the night, the Jazz nearly blew a 17-point fourth quarter lead when New York seized momentum by cutting the deficit to three with just under a minute left. Based on the way the season had played out to that point, that was a game the Jazz would've lost.

Yet that didn't happen. The result was the shorthanded Jazz taking down the upstart Knicks 117-113.

I didn't know it then, but that was the turning point in Utah's season.

Since that victory, the Jazz has been keeping up with the best teams in the NBA. Utah has won 12 of their past 16 games, working their way up the standings to the point where they're just a half-game out of the play-in tournament and 3.5 games out of the seven seed. While some of those victories have come against the bottom teams in the league, the Jazz have wins over the Knicks, Heat, Mavericks, 76ers, Bucks — and now the defending champion Nuggets following Wednesday's 124-111 victory. It was the first loss for the Nuggets to a team below .500

"We had some ugly showings early on, but nobody on the team made an excuse or blamed anyone else," head coach Will Hardy said. "We kept going to work. These guys are the ones putting the effort out there every night. … They're playing hard and it feels good. It feels good going to work every day and walking into the locker room knowing you're part of a team that believes they can win."

“We’ve just mixed and matched and put ingredients into the soup and kind of figured out what’s worked and what hasn’t worked,” Kelly Olynyk added. “We’re at the point where guys know their roles, and they are trying to be stars in their roles, and it’s all just working right now.”

As this spectacular run unfolded, I talked with Hardy and the players, trying to figure out what had changed. A lot of it boiled down to one word.

"Trust."

When speaking Wednesday night following the dominant victory over the Nuggets, Collin Sexton must've said the word at least a dozen times during his two-minute interview.

"Trust. … trust is the one thing that is really driving us at this point in the season," he said. "Trust is one thing we've continued to improve on and off the court. … We've been going to dinners and just building that trust. To have trust in each game and then trust in all of us, it's easier to trust someone on the court when you trust them off it."

While they didn't use the same word, Olynyk and Hardy echoed the same sentiment.

"We've really come together for the last couple of weeks," Olynyk said. "We know what we need from each other. … We know what we need to do to win, and we've been playing really well."

"We've tried to put a team out there every night that is trying to win," Hardy added. "We're trying to play the players and the lineups, and adjust to situations that we think will help us win. … This team has dug in and worked really hard."

What's made this run so impressive is that this team continues to learn and improve every game.

After nearly blowing a 31-point halftime lead at Milwaukee on Monday night — only to respond with a solid fourth quarter to pick up the win — the Jazz found themselves in a similar situation against Denver.

Utah held a commanding 71-53 lead at the break, but they knew it wouldn't be easy in the second half. The Nuggets are the reigning champions for a reason: a team that doesn't panic. The Jazz knew Denver was going to turn the pressure up and make a run — the only question was if Utah was prepared for it?

"I think the other night scared us all to death," Hardy said. "In a lot of ways, I didn't have to say much tonight. … I walked in the locker room, and they were all saying it before I did, and so I didn't say it."

"It shows a kind of collective thinking," he added. "When we talk about solving problems as a group, thinking as a group, it's a good feeling as a coach when you walk in and you hear them talking. … There's really not much for me to say."

Utah will finish its homestand with five more home games, before ending the month on a six-game jaunt throughout the east coast. The Jazz will have an important back-to-back next, facing the new-look Raptors on Friday night before welcoming LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and the Lakers on Saturday night.