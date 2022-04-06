"Tonight Was About Competing" | Utah Clinches Playoff Spot With Win Over Memphis

Before Utah tipped off with Memphis on Tuesday night, head coach Quin Snyder met with the media for his usual pregame press conference. But before a question could be asked, Snyder had something to say.

"A lot of times, people use numbers to tell a story, and it's important to do that responsibly," he said.

Hours later, the numbers told the story as Utah rallied from a double-digit third quarter deficit to take down the surging Memphis Grizzlies 121-115 in overtime. With the win, the Jazz clinched a spot in the playoffs and completely avoided the dreaded play-in tournament, meaning the lowest they could finish is the No. 6 seed.

"Tonight was about competing," Snyder said postgame. "We were giving up a few things. … Guys basically said let's level up and let's execute."

A day before Utah took the court, Jordan Clarkson was asked postgame about the team's mentality, particularly after the rough stretch of games in which the Jazz came up short again three playoff teams.

Usually cheerful and full of energy, Clarkson was short and blunt in his response — saying the team had a meeting with one another to get focused on the same page, and that was all that was needed.

"We got whatever it was off our chest," he said on Monday. "We talked about it, it ain't like ain't nobody care, but it ain't none of y'all business. It ain't nobody else's business about what happened and what we do. We're figuring it out, just like everybody else."

Clarkson not only made sure Utah made good on those words, but he was also sensational in leading the way.

In one of his best performances of the season, Clarkson finished with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a +17 rating in 31 minutes. He was highly efficient on the night, shooting 7-of-13 from the floor, 3-for-8 from beyond the arc, and 7-of-8 from the free throw line.

But it was his efficiency that was so helpful, it was the way he dictated the pace and controlled the offense. From no-look passes to identifying mismatches and taking advantage of them, Clarkson acted as floor general and thrived in that role.

On a night when going up against the best rebounding team in the league, Rudy Gobert dominated inside the paint. He finished with his second 20-20 game of the season, totaling 22 points and 21 rebounds, adding one block and one steal while shooting 12-of-18 from the free throw line.

Much more active on both ends of the court, Gobert did his damage in the post — but also displayed his versatility with his ability to defend the smaller Jaren Jackson Jr. on the perimeter.

"A week ago, we probably don't win that game," Gobert said postgame. "There was a trust and intensity down the stretch. We competed, we played the right way, the ball moved. … It's a different game when we play the right way."

Much talk has been made recently about Utah's struggles to close out games, but Snyder was quick to give those "numbers" legitimate context during his pregame speech. Essentially, the Jazz have struggled in the fourth quarter of games, but the truth is not as dramatic as the narrative being written.

Utah proved that on Tuesday.

After being tied at the half, Memphis began the second half on a 12-2 run as Desmond Bane scored a quick 10 points. But Utah kept fighting, slowly crawling back into the game before heading into the fourth tied at 83.

Once there, and much like they've done throughout the season, the Jazz dominated the early parts of the fourth by jumping out to a 97-88 lead with 7:43 to play. But Memphis, widely regarded as one of the scrappiest teams in the league, refused to quit and battled back to make it a one-point game with under a minute to play following the shooting of Jackson.

After Mitchell went 1-for-2 from the free throw line, Utah had a phenomenal defensive stand on the last possession, forcing Bane into an airball from way beyond the arc. But the shot was so off the mark that it allowed Kyle Anderson to corral the airball and lay it up at the buzzer to force overtime.

Knowing the recent narrative following the team, one would think it would be difficult from a mental standpoint for the Jazz to respond for the next five minutes — particularly after the Grizzlies knocked down two free throws to begin the extra time.

But Utah responded with a 10-1 run as sensational defense and physicality rebounding the ball rewrote the narrative and led the Jazz to the big win.

"We needed energy," Danuel House Jr. said. "Those last few games we didn't finish, we got together and talked about it. … We needed energy to finish these games."

Despite an off-shooting night, Mitchell still finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists, while Mike Conley added 13 points, eight assists, and six rebounds. But it was Hassan Whiteside who made the biggest difference, dominating defensively and finishing with a double-double of 14 points, 10 rebounds, and four blocks.

The Jazz return to action on Wednesday night when they face Oklahoma City — tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST.