Tickets for Utah Jazz 2019 preseason home games on sale July 23

The Utah Jazz announced today that tickets for the team’s 2019 preseason home games will go on sale tomorrow, July 23 at 10 a.m. MT. The 2019 Jazz preseason schedule will feature three games at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Preseason tickets for all home games can be purchased online at www.UtahJazz.com. Tickets may also be purchased by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

Utah will open the preseason on Oct. 5 by hosting the NBL’s Adelaide 36ers from Australia for the second consecutive year. It will be the third-straight season the Jazz have played a team from Australia’s NBL and the third time Utah will host an international team during the preseason. On Oct. 14, the Jazz will play the Sacramento Kings which will mark the teams’ second consecutive preseason matchup. Utah will close out the preseason at home when they take on the Blazers for the 35th time in the preseason, the most times of any other opponent, on Oct. 16.

The full preseason schedule and broadcast information will be released at a later date.

The following is the 2019 Utah Jazz Preseason Home Schedule: