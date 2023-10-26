The Note: Pistol Pete Maravich and New Orleans Jazz

Pete Maravich was the very first Jazzman signed. The future Hall of Famer inspired future members of the hall. Danny Ainge was one of the many players influenced by the Pistol.

"I mean the guy, he averaged 44 points a game over his college career," Ainge explained. "I mean that’s just insane. And with no three-point line and no shot clock. Maybe, more importantly, there was no shot clock. Just an amazing player. With his long floppy hair, and his long floppy socks. His techniques in shooting free throws. Everything was unique about Pistol."