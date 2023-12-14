"Taking the Right Steps" — Markkanen Returns Wednesday Against New York as Utah Begins Key Stretch

It has been a challenging three weeks for Lauri Markkanen.

After injuring his hamstring during practice, Markkanen has been sidelined since Utah's loss to Portland on Nov. 22. It forced the All-Star to watch from the bench as the Jazz have shown flashes in his absence but have struggled of late, going 3-5 but with losses in five of their past six.

"We've had good stretches of basketball," Markkanen said late last week. "We've done a pretty good job of taking the right steps. I'm seeing that on the bench and have been able to mentally prepare myself for when I come back to keep adding to that."

The struggles aren't shocking when considering Markkanen's value to the team. Not only is he viewed as the vocal leader, but he leads the Jazz in points (23.7), rebounds (8.7) and steals (1.1) per game. He's Utah's answer on offense, shooting 48.4% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc. He's also grown defensively, often defending opponents' top wing players.

However, good news is coming to Markkanen and the Jazz as he's officially ACTIVE for Utah's showdown against the New York Knicks on Wednesday night.

Missing nearly three weeks of action may appear like a long absence when dealing with a hamstring strain, but this is Markkanen's first hamstring-related injury. The Jazz have been extra careful with him in his recovery, understanding how much of the season is left while knowing how finicky hamstrings can be. The issues can linger for extended periods and can cause severe injury if not appropriately rehabbed.

"This is the first time I've injured a hamstring," Markkanen said. "If it's a rolled ankle, then I kind of know what I can play with, what pain I can tolerate. … You expect it to hurt. Hamstrings apparently are a little different and easier to reinjure."

The good news is that Markkanen has been feeling better for the past week, but he admitted that he had multiple hurdles to clear with Utah's training staff before he could return to the court. He's been a full participant in practice the last few days, all while getting extra conditioning and work in afterward. He's also gone through his regular pregame routine during Utah's previous three games, a good sign pointing towards his return.

"I've been able to add stuff every day without any setbacks, so we're on a good track," he said. "There are still a couple of boxes I need to check before playing, but we're getting there. … I feel pretty good. We've got to make sure that all the strength levels are there and be comfortable with coming back and not have to deal with it."

While the Jazz know they still have a ways to go to climb back into postseason contention, the return of Markkanen is a step in the right direction.