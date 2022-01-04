Take Note Of Utah Jazz TikTok

In a day and age where social media is the primary way people get their news and entertainment, the Utah Jazz have made sure to cater to their fans.

From the latest trends, highlights and everything in between, the Jazz are proud to announce — and thank — all of the fans for reaching 1 million followers on TikTok.

Here are the top-10 TikTok videos since Utah joined the revolution:

1.) Donovan Mitchell vs. then-rookie LaMelo Ball and welcoming him to the NBA

2.) Jordan Clarkson getting into his bag of tricks and making the Pelicans rethink their career choices

3.) Rudy Gobert making sure the Charlotte Hornets — and Terry Rozier — know he's the defensive player of the year

4.) Jordan Clarkson sending the Milwaukee Bucks to the floor

5.) AGAIN, Jordan Clarkson sending more players to the ground, this time taking no prisoners against the Washington Wizards

6.) Who knew Jack Harlow was such a fan of the Jazz? Apparently Jazz Bear did, giving him the hookup

7.) Wassup baby? The Jazz trying to get dinner! BING BONG

8.) He may be elite at basketball, but Donovan Mitchell needs to pick it up where it counts most... WARZONE

9.) Who is the 'old man' on the team? Welcome to the stage, Joe Ingles

10.) It's rough being a rookie, just ask Jared Butler