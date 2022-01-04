Take Note Of Utah Jazz TikTok

After reaching 1 million followers on TikTok, here's a compilation of the best TikToks created by the Jazz
Posted: Jan 04, 2022

In a day and age where social media is the primary way people get their news and entertainment, the Utah Jazz have made sure to cater to their fans.

From the latest trends, highlights and everything in between, the Jazz are proud to announce — and thank — all of the fans for reaching 1 million followers on TikTok.

Here are the top-10 TikTok videos since Utah joined the revolution:

1.) Donovan Mitchell vs. then-rookie LaMelo Ball and welcoming him to the NBA

@utahjazz

sorry, we had to.

♬ original sound - saucycrossez

2.) Jordan Clarkson getting into his bag of tricks and making the Pelicans rethink their career choices

@utahjazz

Mans was just processing what just happened #JordanClarkson #NBA

♬ original sound - daquan

3.) Rudy Gobert making sure the Charlotte Hornets — and Terry Rozier — know he's the defensive player of the year

@utahjazz

♬ Oh Terry - Charlotte Hornets

4.) Jordan Clarkson sending the Milwaukee Bucks to the floor

@utahjazz

MAN DOWN! @j0rdanclarks0n

♬ original sound - Barstool Sports

5.) AGAIN, Jordan Clarkson sending more players to the ground, this time taking no prisoners against the Washington Wizards

@utahjazz

Knocking ‘em down like bowling pins #tiktoksports #nba #jordanclarkson

♬ Is that what happened - Ravi Roth

6.) Who knew Jack Harlow was such a fan of the Jazz? Apparently Jazz Bear did, giving him the hookup

@utahjazz

@missionaryjack thanks for the support #jackharlow #UtahJazz

♬ original sound - grandma_droniak

7.) Wassup baby? The Jazz trying to get dinner! BING BONG

@utahjazz

Wassup baby? take me out to dinner #BingBong @djroniro @jar3d_butler #coneyisland #JoeByron

♬ original sound - Ow

8.) He may be elite at basketball, but Donovan Mitchell needs to pick it up where it counts most... WARZONE

@utahjazz

Tag someone who’s garbo at Warzone #Warzone #donovanmitchell

♬ original sound - Utah Jazz

9.) Who is the 'old man' on the team? Welcome to the stage, Joe Ingles

@utahjazz

CLB or Donda? Comment your answer #Donda #CLB #NBA #BTS

♬ original sound - Utah Jazz

10.) It's rough being a rookie, just ask Jared Butler

@utahjazz

By his own team too #JaredButler #NBA @jaredbutler..12

♬ original sound - Utah Jazz

