Take Note Of Utah Jazz TikTok
After reaching 1 million followers on TikTok, here's a compilation of the best TikToks created by the Jazz
In a day and age where social media is the primary way people get their news and entertainment, the Utah Jazz have made sure to cater to their fans.
From the latest trends, highlights and everything in between, the Jazz are proud to announce — and thank — all of the fans for reaching 1 million followers on TikTok.
— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 3, 2022
Here are the top-10 TikTok videos since Utah joined the revolution:
1.) Donovan Mitchell vs. then-rookie LaMelo Ball and welcoming him to the NBA
@utahjazz
sorry, we had to.
2.) Jordan Clarkson getting into his bag of tricks and making the Pelicans rethink their career choices
@utahjazz
Mans was just processing what just happened #JordanClarkson #NBA
3.) Rudy Gobert making sure the Charlotte Hornets — and Terry Rozier — know he's the defensive player of the year
4.) Jordan Clarkson sending the Milwaukee Bucks to the floor
@utahjazz
MAN DOWN! @j0rdanclarks0n
5.) AGAIN, Jordan Clarkson sending more players to the ground, this time taking no prisoners against the Washington Wizards
@utahjazz
Knocking ‘em down like bowling pins #tiktoksports #nba #jordanclarkson
6.) Who knew Jack Harlow was such a fan of the Jazz? Apparently Jazz Bear did, giving him the hookup
@utahjazz
@missionaryjack thanks for the support #jackharlow #UtahJazz
7.) Wassup baby? The Jazz trying to get dinner! BING BONG
@utahjazz
Wassup baby? take me out to dinner #BingBong @djroniro @jar3d_butler #coneyisland #JoeByron
8.) He may be elite at basketball, but Donovan Mitchell needs to pick it up where it counts most... WARZONE
@utahjazz
Tag someone who’s garbo at Warzone #Warzone #donovanmitchell
9.) Who is the 'old man' on the team? Welcome to the stage, Joe Ingles
@utahjazz
CLB or Donda? Comment your answer #Donda #CLB #NBA #BTS
10.) It's rough being a rookie, just ask Jared Butler
@utahjazz
By his own team too #JaredButler #NBA @jaredbutler..12
