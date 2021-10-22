Stockton and Malone Named to NBA 75th Anniversary Team

As far as Utah Jazz history goes, you can’t say John Stockton without saying Karl Malone. On the flip side, you can’t say Karl Malone without mentioning John Stockton.

So when the NBA unveiled its top 75 players in league history in honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary taking place this season, it was fitting that Stockton and Malone were both named to the team.

Arguably the best pick-and-roll duo to ever play the game, they have each etched their names into NBA lore thanks to playing with one another for 18 years.

Stockton and Malone aren’t the only members with Utah Jazz ties represented on the list.

“Pistol” Pete Maravich, who spent six seasons with the Jazz when they were in both New Orleans and later Salt Lake City, and Dwayne Wade, current minority owner of the Jazz, were also selected to the team.

John Stockton / 1984-2002

The NBA’s all-time assists and steals leader, Stockton helped Utah emerge as one of the top teams in the late 90s throughout his 19-year career, all of which came with the Jazz.

Drafted with the 16th overall pick in 1984, Stockton spent his first three seasons in Utah as a backup. He was given the opportunity to start at the beginning of the 1987 season and never looked back, averaging 14.5 points and 13.8 assists per game.

His best statistical season came in 1989-90 when he averaged career-highs in points (17.2) and assists (14.5).

He led the league in assists for nine consecutive seasons beginning in 1987 and is one of two players in NBA history (Magic Johnson) to average double-digit assists for his career. Stockton still owns the three-highest season assist totals in history.

STATS/NOTES

*Points per Game: 13.1

*Assists per Game: 10.5 (2nd all-time)

*Total Assists: 15,806 (1st all-time)

*Total Steals: 3,265 (1st all-time)

*10x NBA All-Star

*11x All-NBA

*5x All-NBA Defense

*9x NBA Assists Leader

*2x NBA Steals Leaders

Karl Malone / 1985-2003

The NBA’s second all-time leading scorer, Malone was appropriately named “The Mailman” because he always delivered. He spent 18 of his 19 seasons with the Utah Jazz, who selected him the 13th overall pick in 1985.

He nearly averaged a double-double as a rookie but was still named to the all-rookie team after finishing third in Rookie of the Year voting. The following season began a run of nine consecutive years where he averaged a double-double in points and rebounds.

Malone truly emerged during the 1988 season when he averaged 29.1 points and 10.7 rebounds that year, named to the All-NBA first team for the first time in his career.

Arguably the best player in Utah Jazz history, he’s the franchise’s all-time leader points, rebounds, field goals made, field goals attempted, free throws made, and free throws attempted.

STATS/NOTES

*Points per Game: 25.0

*Rebounds per Game: 10.1

*Assists per Game: 3.4

*Total Points: 36,928 (2nd all-time)

*Total Rebounds: 14,601 (1st all-time)

*2x MVP

*14x NBA All-Star

*2x NBA All-Star Game MVP

*14x All-NBA

*4x All-NBA Defense



Pete Maravich / 1970-79

Nicknamed “Pistol” for his shooting form, Maravich was ahead of his time because of his creative and innovative style of play. One of the greatest scorers in history, Maravich was launching 30-footers before the three-point line was installed, which only would’ve significantly increased his scoring numbers.

STATS/NOTES

*Points per Game: 24.2

*Assists per Game: 5.4

*Rebounds per Game: 4.2

*5x NBA All-Star

*4x All-NBA