"Stay Working" — Šamanić's Growth led to Expanded Role with the Jazz

When the 2022-23 NBA season ended, Luka Šamanić felt good about what had transpired over the past month.

After signing with the Jazz as a midseason acquisition, he was reunited with head coach Will Hardy, whom he knew from his time in San Antonio and Boston. Having that previous relationship allowed Šamanić to end the year on a high note — including a career-high 23-point performance against Denver — and take some much-needed momentum into the offseason.

A summer in Utah’s program allowed Šamanić to enter this year with a much better mindset, one that was more focused on getting better and helping the team win rather than sulking about a lack of playing time or being in the G-League. That change in mentality led the way for the best season of his four-year career, proving that the handwork and deception to his craft showed he belongs in the NBA.

In a career-high 43 games played (seven starts), Šamanić averaged 4.1 points and 2.4 rebounds per game. Carving out a role within the Jazz was the real success after grinding for many years. He ended the season with four consecutive double-digit scoring games, including his first career double-double (15 points, 10 rebounds) on April 9 against the defending champs.

“It’s the only way to stay professional. … You’ve got to work because you never know when you’re gonna play,” Šamanić said. “One thing I’ve learned throughout this is that you’ve got to stay working, really even harder when you don’t play. You see all these other guys play, and then you’ve got to come in the next day and work even harder. … But if you can channel that and use it as a motivation, it can be a good thing.”

Knowing Šamanić since the Spurs drafted him in 2019, Hardy was able to give a more profound and unique take on Šamanić’s growth since those days five years ago.

“He’s 180 degrees different in his approach,” Hardy said. “I think Luka would be the first person to tell you he didn’t handle it great. … His youth sort of showed, and he was a little immature at times. He’s never been a bad dude. He’s never been somebody that you didn’t want to coach. … But I think he didn’t deal with adversity as well as he does now.”