Statement from Jazz EVP Dennis Lindsey on the Departure of Walt Perrin

The following is a statement from Utah Jazz Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Dennis Lindsey on the departure of Walt Perrin:

“Walt Perrin has been a tremendous asset to the Jazz organization over the past 19 seasons. His work overseeing player personnel, including his enormous impact on our draft acquisitions, has been an invaluable part of our franchise’s success and he will be missed. We wish Walt all the best in his new role with the New York Knicks.”