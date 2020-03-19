A statement from head coach Quin Snyder

The response from people in our community toward our players and staff over the last week has been truly inspiring and amazing. On behalf of our entire team, I just wanted to convey deep gratitude for such support and concern. We are not surprised by the response, as it just reiterates what we know, appreciate and embrace about this great community. But during extraordinary times like this, it is certainly reassuring and profound. Team has always been our identity, and that extends to all within the state of Utah. We will navigate these uncharted waters together. Right now, we are all sacrificing in our own unique ways—for our health and for the greater good—and that is critical. That is the epitome of teamwork in a much more significant way right now. The caring and selfless approach of the experts in the Utah medical community was tremendous the first few days in our experience, and they are providing invaluable leadership right now. Please make sure you all continue to follow their advice, and that of state and public officials, and keep your families safe.