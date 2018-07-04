Spurs cruise past Hawks at the Utah Jazz Summer League

Less than 24 hours after falling to the Jazz in Monday's nightcap, the Spurs opened Day 2 of the Utah Jazz Summer League with en emphatic 103-81 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

Derrick White, who led the Spurs with 22 points against Utah, scored 15 of his game-high 21 points in the first quarter to help the Spurs take a quick double-digit lead. White added six rebounds, nine assists, two steals and two blocks.

Give White points on the night #SummerSpurs pic.twitter.com/Mu8lh4xCH4 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 3, 2018

The Spurs led by as many as 29 points before cruising to the victory. The Hawks closed the gap to 12 midway through the fourth quarter before back-to-back threes by Jared Ledbetter and Raphiael Putney put San Antonio back up by 18.

Jaron Blossomgame (16 points, 10 rebounds, one steal, two blocks) and No. 49 overall pick Chimezie Metu (13 points, nine rebounds, one steal, one block) also had big games for the Spurs in the win.

Chimezie with points early in the contest #SummerSpurs pic.twitter.com/3pECUDBse2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) July 3, 2018

Atlanta's Trae Young struggled for the second straight night, missing his first six shots before finishing with 12 points on 5-for-16 shooting. The No. 5 overall pick did make three consecutive shots—a floater in the lane and two twisting layups—midway through the fourth quarter, and he added three rebounds and three assists.

John Collins (19 points) and Tyler Dorsey (14 points) led the Hawks in scoring.

Notable

No. 18 overall pick Lonnie Walker IV (rest) did not play for the Spurs. ... Ledbetter scored 16 points and shot 3-for-5 from 3-point range for the Spurs. ... San Antonio shot 9-for-21 (42.9 percent) from 3-point range. Atlanta shot 7-for-33 (21.2 percent). ... Hawks rookie Omari Spellman (the No. 30 overall pick) finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two steals and a block. ... Atlanta shot 34.4 percent from the field and 54.5 percent from the line. ... Metu and Collins drew double technical fouls early in the third quarter.

Up Next

The Spurs will take on the Grizzlies on Thursday night at 5pm. The Jazz and Hawks will follow at 7pm.