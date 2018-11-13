Social Sidelines: The Legend of Headband Joe Ingles

Games against the Memphis Grizzlies are always tough, grit-and-grind slugfests that leave both teams beaten up, and Monday night was no exception. Joe Ingles caught an elbow from Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks late in the fourth quarter, cutting the Jazzman above the left eye. Blood ran down Ingles’ face and he had to leave the game to be stitched up.

Nobody makes Joe Ingles bleed his own blood. pic.twitter.com/QnIPJ2dOZ5 — Steve Tate (@tate28) November 13, 2018

But it wouldn’t be long before Ingles was back on the court—and the legend of Headband Joe was born.

IM ALL FOR THAT.!! https://t.co/mKmg8cKbkz — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) November 13, 2018

Joe Ingles' wife Renae on her Insta story... pic.twitter.com/BftYwVVXpe — Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) November 13, 2018

The twins are going to want headbands tomorrow! RT @utahjazz: It's beautiful pic.twitter.com/I9liUERmmF — Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) November 13, 2018

Grayson be quiet and carry my bags — Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) November 13, 2018

Only gif you'll need for the rest of your life pic.twitter.com/XhTArW2vXj — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 13, 2018

Ingles’ wife, Renae, got into the action too.Like Grayson, we definitely want Headband Joe to be a thing. Even if it means some extra rookie duties.