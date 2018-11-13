Social Sidelines: The Legend of Headband Joe Ingles

by Aaron Falk
Posted: Nov 13, 2018

Games against the Memphis Grizzlies are always tough, grit-and-grind slugfests that leave both teams beaten up, and Monday night was no exception. Joe Ingles caught an elbow from Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks late in the fourth quarter, cutting the Jazzman above the left eye. Blood ran down Ingles’ face and he had to leave the game to be stitched up.

But it wouldn’t be long before Ingles was back on the court—and the legend of Headband Joe was born.

Ingles’ wife, Renae, got into the action too. Like Grayson, we definitely want Headband Joe to be a thing. Even if it means some extra rookie duties.
