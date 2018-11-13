Social Sidelines: The Legend of Headband Joe Ingles
Games against the Memphis Grizzlies are always tough, grit-and-grind slugfests that leave both teams beaten up, and Monday night was no exception. Joe Ingles caught an elbow from Grizzlies guard MarShon Brooks late in the fourth quarter, cutting the Jazzman above the left eye. Blood ran down Ingles’ face and he had to leave the game to be stitched up.
Nobody makes Joe Ingles bleed his own blood. pic.twitter.com/QnIPJ2dOZ5— Steve Tate (@tate28) November 13, 2018
But it wouldn’t be long before Ingles was back on the court—and the legend of Headband Joe was born.
@Joeingles7 pic.twitter.com/T44wUvtCQ2— Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) November 13, 2018
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/x19VpuZEx2— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 13, 2018
MOOD. #ontothenextone pic.twitter.com/3AGxAkoINF— Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) November 13, 2018
Ingles’ wife, Renae, got into the action too.
IM ALL FOR THAT.!! https://t.co/mKmg8cKbkz— JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) November 13, 2018
Joe Ingles' wife Renae on her Insta story... pic.twitter.com/BftYwVVXpe— Ryan McDonald (@ryanwmcdonald) November 13, 2018
Like Grayson, we definitely want Headband Joe to be a thing. Even if it means some extra rookie duties.
The twins are going to want headbands tomorrow! RT @utahjazz: It's beautiful pic.twitter.com/I9liUERmmF— Renae Ingles (@RenaeIngles) November 13, 2018
Grayson be quiet and carry my bags— Joe Ingles (@Joeingles7) November 13, 2018
Only gif you'll need for the rest of your life pic.twitter.com/XhTArW2vXj— Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 13, 2018