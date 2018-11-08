Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images
Social Sidelines: Donovan Mitchell is back and your rims are not safe
After sitting out Monday night with a sprained left ankle, Donovan Mitchell’s status was in question going into Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.
About an hour before game time, the official word came down. Mitchell would be ready for tipoff.
Two quarters later, he was ready for takeoff.
The reigning Slam Dunk champ rocked the rim, the 18,000-plus fans at Vivint Smart Home Arena, and roughly the entirety of the Internet on the final play of the first half.
Spider-Man, Spider-Man,— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 8, 2018
Does whatever the heck he wants! #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/l17c6YXBE5
when Donovan Mitchell dunks, he creates art— SB Nation (@SBNation) November 8, 2018
@utahjazzpic.twitter.com/9x3t1tSvrs
DONOVAN MITCHELL JUST DESTROYED DONCIC/KLEBER WITH A PUNCTUATING DUNK IN A SITUATION WHERE THAT SHOULDN'T HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE— Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) November 8, 2018
Yo this dude @spidadmitchell is 6’3— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) November 8, 2018
This is Bonkertown!@utahjazz pic.twitter.com/N15XEl143s
On Dr. Dunkenstein bobble head night @spidadmitchell does this!! #salute #louisville #shookones @SCtop10plays https://t.co/6XREWiM61I— Adam Brandt (@realadambrandt) November 8, 2018
DONOVAN MITCHELL DID WHATT!!— Juan Chavez (@Juan_MChavez) November 8, 2018
Hey @spidadmitchell that dunk was insane— J.G. Wentworth (@Th3BlackMAN) November 8, 2018
Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/JIbmaqKDu6— Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) November 8, 2018
Donovan Mitchell with the poster jam!!! pic.twitter.com/ksnfzrzCyK— Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) November 8, 2018
Felt that @spidadmitchell dunk all the way up here in #Logan— Jeff Giles (@JeffGiles94) November 8, 2018
RE-ENACTING THAT SPIDA DUNK!!#lesolsonit #DALatUTA #TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/AJqkinefHX— bache money (@cd_jenks) November 8, 2018