Social Sidelines: Donovan Mitchell is back and your rims are not safe

After sitting out Monday night with a sprained left ankle, Donovan Mitchell’s status was in question going into Wednesday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks.

About an hour before game time, the official word came down. Mitchell would be ready for tipoff.

Two quarters later, he was ready for takeoff.

The reigning Slam Dunk champ rocked the rim, the 18,000-plus fans at Vivint Smart Home Arena, and roughly the entirety of the Internet on the final play of the first half.

when Donovan Mitchell dunks, he creates art



