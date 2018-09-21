Social Sideline: Going old school

I saw the new jersey for this year. It’s . You know what I mean right? They don’t let me tweet a pic yet @UtahJazzPR — Ricky Rubio (@rickyrubio9) September 13, 2018

Celebrating 40 Seasons in Utah. pic.twitter.com/PgFE8eYFZO — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) September 20, 2018

Was privileged to grow up having our season tickets next to Frank and Barbra Layden and getting to know them personally where i could call Frank, “Uncle Frank” love them dearly and awesome to see Frank narrating this beautiful video. Thank you for everything — Jordan Kahn (@kingkahn20) September 20, 2018

My grandpa taught me what it means to be a jazz fan and someday I’ll teach my own kids and grandkids. It may be just a game but it’s a huge part of a lot of our lives. Forever proud to be a Jazz fan. Amazing video!! — RJ (@Skol_UTJazz) September 20, 2018

Growing up here in Utah, the Jazz were the only professional sports team we had. Because it was here when no other team was, it means so much to me, and it will always have a special place in my heart. Win or lose, I will always be a Jazz fan. — Kohlton Miller (@kohltonjmiller) September 20, 2018

I was born in in Utah in '79. Proudly lived here my whole life.. I have always felt a huge connection to the Jazz. My siblings, my kids, my nieces and nephews - all Jazz fans. Our team! Thank you @utahjazz for giving us all something great to be proud of!! — DJ Baby Bok Choy (@aaronslarson) September 20, 2018

[thread] I'd like to share something about what the @utahjazz and my family. After my grandfather retired he bought one single season ticket. This was in the late 80s. On Saturdays he would cook breakfast for everyone and tell us about the Jazz games he had gone to. /1 — Ben Leimbach (@benleimbach) September 20, 2018

This video is awesome! I became a Jazz fan in the early 2000’s. Couldn’t be more proud to be a fan of a Classy Organization that does things the right way. Looking forward to watching this team grow for many years and hopefully one day achieve a championship. #GoJazz #TakeNote — DallasAmiker (@dallasamiker24) September 20, 2018

The Jazz have always been my favorite team to watch. I have only been able to go to one game. When my Mom was alive she would scream at the tv when she saw John and Karl play. I love the game always will. — sandie clark (@sandiec123) September 21, 2018

You can try to contain Ricky Rubio. But you cannot stop him. Case in point: The official unveiling of the team’s Nike Classic Edition jerseys was scheduled for Thursday morning. But in the end, Rubio led the fast break on the big reveal.Oh well. It’s not the first time someone has failed to shut Ricky down. The Classic Edition jerseys are a throwback to the team’s early days in Utah. The team will wear them nine different times during the 2018-19 campaign — the Jazz’s 40th season in Utah. Jae Crowder is excited to be able to sport a similar look to what his father, Corey Crowder, wore during his time with the Jazz during the early ’90s.As part of our celebration of the 40th season of Utah Jazz basketball, we put together a video narrated by Frank Layden.And so many of you shared beautiful stories about being a Utah Jazz fan.