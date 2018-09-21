Social Sideline: Going old school

by Aaron Falk
Posted: Sep 21, 2018
You can try to contain Ricky Rubio. But you cannot stop him. Case in point: The official unveiling of the team’s Nike Classic Edition jerseys was scheduled for Thursday morning. But in the end, Rubio led the fast break on the big reveal. Oh well. It’s not the first time someone has failed to shut Ricky down. The Classic Edition jerseys are a throwback to the team’s early days in Utah. The team will wear them nine different times during the 2018-19 campaign — the Jazz’s 40th season in Utah. Jae Crowder is excited to be able to sport a similar look to what his father, Corey Crowder, wore during his time with the Jazz during the early ’90s. As part of our celebration of the 40th season of Utah Jazz basketball, we put together a video narrated by Frank Layden. And so many of you shared beautiful stories about being a Utah Jazz fan.
