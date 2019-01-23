Skills Challenge? Joe Ingles says thanks but no thanks to petition effort

Joe Ingles is a fan favorite. But to 2,400 or so Jingles fans who signed a petition trying to get him into the Skills Challenge at All-Star Weekend, the Aussie says thanks but no thanks.

“I’m going on vacation,” he said Wednesday. “I’m going to spend time with my kids and my wife and that’s it.”

The petition was created by Yahoo! Sports.

“Joe Ingles is a gem and deserves to be recognized as the skillful NBA player that he is. Sign this petition and help us get this man into the Skills Challenge portion of NBA All Star Weekend 2019,” the Yahoo! staff wrote.

Ingles caught word of the petition but said its creators should have known he’d be headed elsewhere for the break.

“I don’t know who started it. I don’t know why they started it. They should have known the answer. I’m getting some time off,” he said.

So Ingles instead will take a holiday—and he is not considering Charlotte, N.C., the site of this year’s All-Star game, a vacation destination.

“I’ve been there five times in my life and I’ll go a sixth time next year,” he said. “That’s about it.”

Earlier this month, Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said he would not defend his Slam Dunk title, instead hoping to rest his body for a playoff push. It’s a sentiment Ingles appreciated.

“Even to have a couple days between games a few days ago, it does a world of difference,” Ingles said. “Whatever [the All-Star break] is, five, six, seven days—if you use it the right way it can be really beneficial to kick the last portion of the season off.”