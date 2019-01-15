Rudy Gobert matches career high with 25 rebounds in win over Detroit

There are nights when Rudy Gobert’s full impact doesn’t show up on the box score—nights when Gobert’s efforts around the glass lead to more rebounds for his teammates than for himself.

Then there are nights like Monday. The Utah Jazz center and reigning Defensive Player of the Year was a monster on the boards, matching his career high with 25 rebounds in a 100-94 win over the Detroit Pistons.

“Tonight, Rudy’s contribution showed up pretty highlighted,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said.

And Gobert did it while facing off against Detroit’s Andre Drummond.

“I was able to be there at the right time, right moment,” Gobert said. “I knew I had one of the best, if not the best, rebounders in the league to box out so it made me probably a little more aware and a little more aggressive.”

Drummond leads the NBA in second-chance points, averaging 5.3 per game on his own. But the Jazz finished the night with 12 second-chance points to Detroit’s 5.

“Andre’s big but Rudy’s a little bigger,” Jazz swingman Kyle Korver said after the game. “He’s a little bit longer. For us, we may be lacking in some areas so we have to be great where we’re good. Rudy was great for us tonight. He took that matchup seriously.”

The Jazz have now won four in a row and Gobert’s play (he also had 18 points and 3 assists) has been key in that.

“His whole life he’s been underrated,” guard Donovan Mitchell said. “I still think he’s underrated. He should be in the All-Star conversation. On a night like tonight, he shows why.”

Gobert grabbed his 25th rebound of the night with 3:23 left in the fourth quarter.

Mitchell hung around Gobert after the game as the center did his walk-off interview on the court. Mitchell typically finds a way to douse his teammates with a water-bottle shower after a big performance, but this time he held back.

“He’s going to do it again,” Mitchell said. “He’s reminded me many times.”

VOTE HERE TO SEND RUDY GOBERT TO THE ALL-STAR GAME