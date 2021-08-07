Rudy Gobert earns first Olympic medal with silver finish in Tokyo

The 3-time Defensive Player of the Year will add some more hardware to his trophy shelf—an Olympic medal.

It's silver for Jazz center Rudy Gobert and Team France at the Tokyo Olympic games after a close finish versus Team USA in the gold medal match, falling by single digits to the other guys in red, white and blue. Rudy finished the game with 16 points and eight rebounds in 30 minutes of play.

Pas loin de l'exploit mais une superbe médaille d'argent. Merci les gars, vous nous avez fait vibrer #TeamFranceBasket #FRAUSA #Tokyo2020 #Basketball pic.twitter.com/4lF96HQ0Yy — Equipes de France de Basket (@FRABasketball) August 7, 2021

He's the first Jazzman to medal in an Olympic games since Deron Williams and Carlos Boozer since 2008. Rudy becomes the first active Jazz player to win an Olympic medal for a country other than the USA.

Rudy opened the game with the first two points by either team, finishing off of an assist from Nando de Colo. He would go on to be perfect from the field, finishing all five of his attempts from the floor.

Gobert and Team France were the only team to beat the USA in the Olympic games, topping them in the preliminary round, 83-76.

Rudy finished second in the tournament in total rebounds with 56 during the tournament, averaging 9.3 a game.