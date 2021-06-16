Rudy Gobert earns All-NBA Third Team honors
The accolades keep rolling in for Rudy Gobert.
The Utah Jazz star was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Tuesday night, adding to a list of postseason awards that already included a Defensive Player of the Year trophy and an All-Defensive First Team selection.
This is the third time in Gobert’s career he has been voted to the All-NBA Third Team. The 7-footer was also selected in 2019 and 2020. In 2017, Gobert earned an All-NBA Second Team nod.
Gobert’s defensive credentials are unquestioned. But the All-Star center had an undeniable impact on both ends of the court for the No. 1-seeded Jazz.
Gobert led the NBA in dunks and field goal percentage (67.5%), averaging 14.3 points per game. The Frenchman led the NBA in plus-minus (plus-728) and was second in the league, behind only MVP winner Nikola Jokic, in win shares (11.3).
Gobert also ranked:
No. 1 in total rebounds (960)
No. 1 in defensive rebounds (720)
No. 1 in blocks (190)
No. 1 in defensive win shares (5.2)
No. 1 in defensive rating (100.6)
The 2020-21 All-NBA Third Team:
Bradley Beal
Jimmy Butler
Paul George
Rudy Gobert
Kyrie Irving pic.twitter.com/s4aEK3ivcs
— NBA Communications (@NBAPR) June 16, 2021
