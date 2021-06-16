Rudy Gobert earns All-NBA Third Team honors

The accolades keep rolling in for Rudy Gobert.

The Utah Jazz star was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Tuesday night, adding to a list of postseason awards that already included a Defensive Player of the Year trophy and an All-Defensive First Team selection.

This is the third time in Gobert’s career he has been voted to the All-NBA Third Team. The 7-footer was also selected in 2019 and 2020. In 2017, Gobert earned an All-NBA Second Team nod.

Gobert’s defensive credentials are unquestioned. But the All-Star center had an undeniable impact on both ends of the court for the No. 1-seeded Jazz.

Gobert led the NBA in dunks and field goal percentage (67.5%), averaging 14.3 points per game. The Frenchman led the NBA in plus-minus (plus-728) and was second in the league, behind only MVP winner Nikola Jokic, in win shares (11.3).

Gobert also ranked:

No. 1 in total rebounds (960)

No. 1 in defensive rebounds (720)

No. 1 in blocks (190)

No. 1 in defensive win shares (5.2)

No. 1 in defensive rating (100.6)