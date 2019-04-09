SALT LAKE CITY, UT - MARCH 25: Rudy Gobert #27 of the Utah Jazz dunks the ball against the Phoenix Suns on March 25, 2019 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

Rudy Gobert donates a piece of slam dunk history to the Hall of Fame

by Aaron Falk
Posted: Apr 09, 2019

Rudy Gobert made basketball history.

Then he donated a piece of it.

The Utah Jazz center set a new NBA record for most dunks in a single season last month, with a two-handed alley-oop slam against the Phoenix Suns. The dunk gave Gobert 271 on the season, breaking a record held by Dwight Howard. Gobert later agreed to give the jersey he wore that night to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“It means a lot,” Gobert said. “Being in the Hall of Fame—I haven’t retired yet, but it means a lot. It’s something that will be there probably forever. And, you know, it’s history.”

The Jazz big man isn’t done making history though. Gobert is now up to 301 dunks on the year, with two more games left to add to his total.

Tags
Gobert, Rudy, Jazz

Related Content

Gobert, Rudy

Jazz

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter