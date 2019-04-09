Rudy Gobert donates a piece of slam dunk history to the Hall of Fame

Rudy Gobert made basketball history.

Then he donated a piece of it.

The Utah Jazz center set a new NBA record for most dunks in a single season last month, with a two-handed alley-oop slam against the Phoenix Suns. The dunk gave Gobert 271 on the season, breaking a record held by Dwight Howard. Gobert later agreed to give the jersey he wore that night to the Basketball Hall of Fame.

We want to thank the @utahjazz for allowing us to display @rudygobert27 jersey from his game on March 25, 2019 against the Phoenix Suns in which he broke the record for most dunks in one season with his 271st. #HOFArtifact pic.twitter.com/k9qBP9Rzev — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) April 8, 2019

“It means a lot,” Gobert said. “Being in the Hall of Fame—I haven’t retired yet, but it means a lot. It’s something that will be there probably forever. And, you know, it’s history.”

The Jazz big man isn’t done making history though. Gobert is now up to 301 dunks on the year, with two more games left to add to his total.