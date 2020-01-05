The RoundUp—Utah Jazz beat Orlando behind a flurry of fourth-quarter 3s

Who needs magic when you have chemistry?

The Utah Jazz used a complete team effort, taking over the fourth quarter on Saturday night in Orlando to win their fifth straight game, their 10th victory in their last 11 contests.

“I think we have guys that genuinely love each other. I don’t use that word lightly,” shooting guard Donovan Mitchell said after the 109-96 victory over the Orlando Magic. “We have guys that want to be around each other, want to make plays for each other. When you have that type of chemistry, you want to see your guys succeed.”

Mitchell, who just left Chicago, looked like a guy who was ready to get back there for next month’s All-Star game. The guard dropped a game-high 32 points (14-of-21 shooting) on a mix of masterful midrange play and a hot hand from behind the arc.

But Mitchell was hardly alone in his contributions.

The Jazz (23-12) had five players in double-digits on Saturday night and got a 17-rebound effort from center Rudy Gobert.

“We have balance on our team,” Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. “So it can be a different guy every night. This is a group that enjoys when someone else steps up. That’s unique. Nobody’s thinking about their game, their line. They’re thinking about our game.”

Utah entered the fourth quarter leading 76-75 but came alive in the final frame. The Jazz connected on eight of their 13 attempts from 3-point in the fourth. Forward Georges Niang came off the bench to hit three of his five triples in the fourth.

“Georges has come a long way in his career,” Mitchell said. “I’m really happy for him. Nights like this just show how valuable he is to our team.”

The Magic were led by 24 points off the bench from forward Terrence Ross and a 22-point, 13-rebound night from center Nikola Vucevic.

“I thought we were playing pretty good early but the scoreboard reflected Terrence Ross getting hot,” Snyder said. “Other that, defensively I thought we were pretty solid. That’s what I told the team. If the defense is solid, you give yourself a chance and eventually guys will get going.”

Saturday’s Best: Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell dropped 30 on the Magic when they visited Salt Lake City. In the Magic Kingdom, the Utah Jazz guard played the hero once again, scoring 32 points. Mitchell went 14-for-21 and connected on four of his seven looks from deep. He also had six assists.

Highlights

cirque du so-laid it up and in#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/AWcRxNAPUp — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 5, 2020

Rudy rocking rims pic.twitter.com/D13qlRNc6e — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 5, 2020

Significant Stats

+2

The Jazz bench has taken its share of criticism this season. But behind 15 points from Georges Niang and 12 from guard Emmanuel Mudiay, the Utah reserves outscored the Magic bench 41-39, despite a 24-point night from Orlando’s Terrence Ross.

8

Quin Snyder’s squad hit eight 3-pointers in the games first three quarters. They matched that number in the fourth quarter, going 8-for-13 in the period (61.5 percent).

Notable

The Jazz wore a black stripe on their jerseys to commemorate the life of NBA commissioner emeritus David Stern, who died this week at the age of 77. … Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac is expected to miss at least two months with a knee injury. … The Jazz were without point guard Mike Conley, who stayed in Utah to rehab his injured hamstring. … The game had six lead changes and seven ties.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.

Utah's next home game is on Wednesday at 7:00pm MT against the New York Knicks.

