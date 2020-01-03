The Roundup—Strong second half pushes Jazz past Bulls

The Utah Jazz tipped off a three-game road trip with a 102-98 victory over a pesky Chicago Bulls squad Thursday night at the United Center.

The Jazz (22-12) have now won four straight games and nine of their last 10.

Utah trailed by double digits in the third quarter before shooting 58.8 percent from the field and 11-for-12 (91.7 percent) from the line in the second half to steal the road victory.

"Down the stretch, they made a couple threes off a couple of loose balls, and they saved one from going out of bounds that led to a dunk," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "I thought we stayed strong mentally and kept defending, and we had just enough to win the game. But give Chicago credit for their activity on the defensive end. They played well enough to win. We happened to get the win."

Bojan Bogdanović scored 10 of his team-high 19 points in the fourth quarter, while Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert added 17 points each for the Jazz.

Jordan Clarkson (12 points) and Georges Niang (11 points) provided a spark off the bench, and Joe Ingles finished with eight points, five rebounds and a game-high 10 assists in the victory.

"As the game progressed, I thought Rudy got more and more comfortable rolling to the rim, and we were able to find him—particularly Joe, who had a terrific game," Snyder said. "We were just managing the game and communicating. I thought we did as good a job as we have all year just staying together and staying connected on both ends, even when things weren't easy."

Zach LaVine led all scorers with 26 points, while Chicago's frontcourt duo of Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. chipped in 18 points each for the Bulls (13-22) in the loss.

Thursday's Best: Rudy Gobert

The Bulls had no answer for Gobert, who finished with 17 points (on 8-for-11 shooting), 12 rebounds and three blocks in 35 minutes. Gobert is now tied for fifth in the league with 25 double-doubles, and he has blocked at least three shots nine times this season.

Key Stretches

A 15-0 Chicago run put the Jazz in an 11-point hole early in the third quarter, but Utah responded with a 24-4 run to take back the lead. Mitchell sank a floater, and then Ingles hit a three and Bogdanović drove through the lane for a one-handed dunk to force a Bulls timeout. Gobert scored twice at the rim to keep the Jazz rolling, and Niang capped the run with a 3-pointer to put Utah up by nine late in the third period.

The Jazz didn't trail the rest of the way, though a 10-2 Bulls run cut Utah's lead to three midway through the fourth quarter. Bogdanović, who had shot 3-for-9 up to that point, scored two straight buckets and then got to the line for two free throws to keep Utah ahead. Three dunks by Gobert helped seal the victory as the Jazz shot 8-for-8 from the line in the fourth quarter.

Significant Stats

+13

Led by Clarkson (12 points) and Niang (11 points), who combined to shoot 6-for-12 from 3-point range, Utah's reserves outscored their Chicago counterparts 36-23. The Jazz entered the night ranked 28th out of 30 NBA teams with 27.5 bench points per game.

17

The Bulls lead the league in turnovers forced (18.3 per game, nearly two more than the second-place Toronto Raptors), and the Jazz struggled at times against their aggressive defense. Utah turned the ball over 17 times, which led to 21 Chicago points.

Notable

Utah shot 48.7 percent from the field. Chicago shot 39.4 percent. ... Mike Conley (hamstring) remains out for the Jazz. Otto Porter Jr. (foot) did not play for the Bulls. ... Ingles picked up a technical foul in the second quarter. ... The Jazz are 9-9 on the road this season. ... Each team made 11 3-pointers. ... The game featured six ties and 13 lead changes.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay on the road to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm MT.

Utah's next home game is on Wednesday at 7:00pm MT against the New York Knicks.

