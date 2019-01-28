The Roundup—Rubio shines, leads Jazz to win against former team

After a last-minute win over the Timberwolves on Friday in Salt Lake City, the Jazz made it two straight with a 125-111 victory in Minneapolis Sunday night.

The Jazz (29-22), who outscored the Wolves 35-26 in the fourth quarter to seal the victory, have now won 11 of their last 13 games.

Donovan Mitchell scored 22 of his team-high 29 points in the second half, marking his 12th straight game with at least 24 points. Mitchell made only two of his first 13 shots before shooting 8-for-9 to finish the game. Utah's second-year guard is now averaging 28.0 points in 14 January games.

"Donovan and I had a slow start today, but I think in the second half we picked it up," Utah's Ricky Rubio said after the game. "It's a great win for us. We'll keep going and keep grinding."

Rubio finished with 18 points, while Derrick Favors double-doubled with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

Rudy Gobert (17 points, four rebounds, four assists, two steals, three blocks), Joe Ingles (15 points, six assists), Jae Crowder (15 points) and Kyle Korver (13 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz in the win.

Andrew Wiggins scored a game-high 35 points for the Timberwolves (24-26), while Jerryd Bayless scored 19 points and shot 4-for-6 from three. Karl-Anthony Towns had 22 points, seven rebounds and three blocks in the loss.

Sunday's Best

Rubio returned to the city he called home for his first six NBA seasons and proceeded to play his best game in nearly a month. Utah's starting point guard finished with 18 points (on 8-for-14 shooting), four rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Rubio played 30 minutes—his most since January 5 against Detroit, the game before he injured his hamstring—and finished with a game-high net rating of +17.

Ricky with a nice night back in Minny:



18p | 8a | 4r | 2s | 0 TO | +17 pic.twitter.com/ed6vo00wVw — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2019

Key Stretches

Favors and Ingles kick-started Utah's offense early on. Favors hit a three from the wing before Ingles scored six straight points—on a three from the top of the key and then three free throws. Mitchell hit nothing but net on an off-balance runner, Favors threw down a dunk in transition, and Rubio put in a twisting reverse layup to give the Jazz a 16-7 lead less than four minutes in.

Rudy with another $1k donation on this blockpic.twitter.com/ZHxSIJ6Qsz — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2019

The Wolves, though, kept things close as neither team managed a double-digit lead in the second or third quarters. With the Jazz down by one late in the third period, Mitchell rattled in a one-handed floater. On Utah's next possession, he spun into the lane and kicked it to Royce O'Neale for a driving layup. A three-point play by Mitchell, a driving layup by Ingles, and two free throws by Korver put Utah back up by seven in the final minute of the period.

okay okay okaypic.twitter.com/TIAvoYQK14 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2019

+1



Another 20-point game for Don.pic.twitter.com/GlnUhds1KK — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 28, 2019

The Jazz kept their momentum going in the fourth, taking control with a quick 13-3 run. Korver drilled a three and then Rubio scored four straight—on a pull-up jumper and then a transition layup (after he grabbed a steal on the perimeter). Back-to-back threes by Mitchell and Georges Niang put Utah up by 12 with just over six minutes left in the game.

A corner three by Crowder, a two-handed slam by Gobert, and a driving and-one layup by Mitchell all but sealed the victory with just under two minutes left. The Jazz made 10 straight shots at one point and shot 13-for-18 (72.2 percent) from the field in the fourth quarter.

Significant Stats

+26

On Friday the Wolves outscored the Jazz by 60-50 in the paint. Tonight, though, those roles were reversed as the Jazz finished with a sizeable 50-24 advantage.

3+

The Jazz are now 13-0 when Korver makes at least three 3-pointers. Utah shot 15-for-39 (38.5 percent) from three, with Crowder (5-for-10), Korver (3-for-5), Mitchell (2-for-6) and Ingles (2-for-6) leading the way. Minnesota, though, was even better from deep, shooting 17-for-36 (47.2 percent) as a team.

9

Utah only turned the ball over nine times, with the backcourt duo of Mitchell and Rubio combining for only one turnover. The Jazz scored 19 points off of Minnesota's 16 turnovers.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We were playing the right way. Our shots were better because of our guards. When we attack the rim, everything else opens up and we get easier shots and shoot better."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz once again played without Danté Exum (ankle), Raul Neto (groin) and Thabo Sefolosha (hamstring). ... The Wolves were missing Jeff Teague (foot), Robert Covington (knee), Derrick Rose (ankle) and Tyus Jones (ankle). ... Luol Deng scored a season-high 15 points off the bench for Minnesota. ... The Jazz shot 53.5 percent from the field. ... Niang finished with five points (on 2-for-2 shooting) and two assists in nine minutes. ... Utah dished out 30 assists on 46 made baskets.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30pm MT and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.