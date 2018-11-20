The Roundup—Rubio shines, Jazz still fall to Pacers

Playing their fifth road game in a week, the Jazz fell behind early and weren't quite able to get back in the game, eventually falling to the Indiana Pacers 121-94 Monday night.

"They were the more aggressive team," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "It started, really, with the first possession. They got up into us and we didn't take care of the ball. We need to play with more force and precision offensively."

The Jazz are now 8-9 this season.

Ricky Rubio led all scorers with 28 points, while Jae Crowder—who entered the night in an 8-for-35 shooting slump—scored 14 points and shot 4-for-7 from 3-point range.

Rudy Gobert (12 points, 11 rebounds, one steal) notched his 15th double-double of the season in the loss.

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with a team-high 21 points for the Pacers (11-6), while Domantas Sabonis (19 points, nine rebounds, nine assists) and rookie Aaron Holiday (19 points, seven rebounds) provided a spark off the bench in the win.

Monday's Best

Rubio was Utah's lone bright spot, finishing with 28 points on 10-for-13 shooting (including 5-for-6 from 3-point range). The Spanish point guard added four rebounds, six assists, three steals and one block in 28 minutes, and he had a team-high +1 net rating.

Key Stretches

After falling behind by as many as 20 points, Utah pulled back within six with just over three minutes left in the second quarter after back-to-back threes by Rubio and Joe Ingles. Rubio scored 14 points in the second period alone to help Utah close the gap.

Indiana, though, took a 10-point lead into halftime and then outscored the Jazz 64-47 after the break. The Pacers shot 56.5 percent from the field in the second half to seal the victory. Rubio (12 points), Gobert (eight points) and Crowder (six points) played well for the Jazz in the second half despite the team's overall struggles.

Significant Stats

33

Mistakes continued to haunt the Jazz, who allowed the Pacers to score 33 points off their 19 turnovers. Utah only forced nine Indiana turnovers, which led to 11 points. Utah turned the ball over eight times in the first quarter alone.

-22

Utah's reserves were outscored 59-37 by Indiana's bench.

3-3

Indiana star Victor Oladipo (knee) did not play tonight. This was the fifth time this season where an All-Star opponent did not suit up. Chris Paul (Rockets), Anthony Davis (Pelicans), Kawhi Leonard (Raptors), Jimmy Butler (Timberwolves) and Kyrie Irving (Celtics) were the others. The Jazz are now 3-3 in those games.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We were just a step slow in a lot of areas, and that begins with our frame of mind. We have to be more urgent."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Donovan Mitchell scored seven points on 3-for-8 shooting. ... Utah shot 11-for-16 (68.8 percent) from the free-throw line. ... The Pacers have won four of their last five games. ... Indiana dished out 35 assists. ... The Jazz shot 48.6 percent from the field, including 44.0 percent (11-for-25) from 3-point range.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7pm MT.