The Roundup—OKC's guards too much for Jazz in loss to Thunder

The Utah Jazz came out flat Monday night and never quite recovered, falling to the Oklahoma City Thunder 104-90 in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz (13-11) have now lost six of their last eight games.

"Generally speaking, we've clearly struggled over the last several games, in a number of areas," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "Defensively, without getting too technical because I think there were a number of issues throughout the game, I think we're better than that. There's no easy answer other than hard work."

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 26 points and Rudy Gobert added 19 points, but the rest of the team combined to shoot only 31.5 percent. Bojan Bogdanović (13 points on 4-for-17 shooting) was the only other Jazz player to score in double figures.

"Things can get stagnant [on offense]," Snyder said. "Early in the game we really attacked the rim, and then we had some great looks and missed them. And as the game progressed it got harder."

On defense, Utah had no answer for OKC's backcourt trio of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (20 points), Chris Paul (16 points) and Dennis Schroder (27 points off the bench), while Thunder big man Steven Adams double-doubled with 11 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks.

The Thunder have won three straight games, and five of their last six.

Monday's Best: Rudy Gobert

Gobert registered his seventh straight double-double with 19 points (on 9-for-10 shooting) and 17 rebounds in 33 minutes. Gobert ranks third in the NBA in rebounding (13.5) and fifth in double-doubles (16) this season.

Top Plays

Significant Stats

-22

Utah's reserves were thoroughly outclassed by their Thunder counterparts as OKC held a lopsided 45-23 advantage in bench points.

30.4

The game got away from the Jazz in the third quarter, when they shot only 7-for-23 (30.4 percent) and were outscored 34-21.

Notable

Joe Ingles finished with nine points, four rebounds, eight assists and three steals in the loss. ... Mike Conley (hamstring) missed his third straight game for the Jazz. Danilo Gallinari (ankle) sat out for the Thunder. ... The Jazz outscored the Thunder 52-42 in the paint. ... OKC scored 19 points off of Utah's 15 turnovers. ... The Thunder led by as many as 22 points.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road to face the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.

