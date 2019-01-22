The Roundup—Mitchell's 36 not enough as Jazz fall to Blazers

The chances were there, but the Jazz couldn't overcome a lengthy second-half shooting slump in a 109-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers Monday night in Salt Lake City.

The loss snapped Utah's six-game winning streak.

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz (26-22) with 36 points on 12-for-28 shooting, while Rudy Gobert posted his 39th double-double of the season with 10 points and 13 rebounds, plus three assists and four blocks.

The Jazz led by seven at halftime but struggled after the break, shooting only 34.0 percent in the second half as Portland took a double-digit lead midway through the fourth quarter.

"The focus is on our defense—that's who we are, that's who we've got to be—and then opportunistically making plays on the offensive end," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "But allowing 39 points in the third quarter and 15 in the second, that's feast or famine. We can't have that big of a disparity."

Ricky Rubio returned after missing the past six games with an injured hamstring. Rubio came off the bench and finished with 12 points, two assists and a steal in 15 minutes.

Jae Crowder (15 points, seven rebounds), Derrick Favors (12 points, nine rebounds, three blocks) and Royce O'Neale (11 points, two steals) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

Portland went on a 18-4 run in the fourth quarter to turn a three-point deficit into an 11-point lead with just over five minutes left. The Jazz would cut that margin to four with 41.4 seconds remaining, but Joe Ingles missed a corner three with 10 seconds left that would have pulled Utah within one.

Damian Lillard scored a team-high 26 points—and added eight rebounds and eight assists—for the Blazers (29-19), and Jusuf Nurkic stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and six blocks before fouling out in the final minute.

The Jazz are now 2-1 against the Blazers this season.

Monday's Best

Mitchell started off hot, shooting 4-for-5 to start the game, but was forced to the bench with foul trouble. He struggled to find his groove again until the fourth quarter, when he scored 14 straight Utah points (also on 4-for-5 shooting) to keep the Jazz close at the end. In all, Mitchell scored 25 of his 36 points in the second half, and he added seven rebounds, five assists and a steal in 34 minutes. Mitchell's now averaging 26.9 points on 46.9 percent shooting in 11 January games. The Jazz are 8-3 over that stretch.

Top Plays

pic.twitter.com/489yzpP5bc — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 22, 2019

don't know how to not hustlepic.twitter.com/ZWBnF21qi5 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 22, 2019

Significant Stats

21.2

The Jazz were ice-cold from three, shooting 7-for-33 (21.2 percent) for the game and only 1-for-10 in the fourth quarter. Ingles (0-for-3) and Kyle Korver (0-for-5) couldn't get it going from beyond the arc.

39

Portland shot 15-for-22 (68.2 percent) en route to 39 third-quarter points.

-15

Portland scored 22 points off of Utah's 15 turnovers, while the Jazz forced 11 Blazers turnovers but only managed seven points as a result.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Ricky came in and competed, and it was good to have him back. You can feel his presence in the game. I thought he defended and didn't try to do too much—he just let the game come to him, and he was rewarded for that."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Portland outscored Utah 60-50 in the paint. Each of the Blazers' first nine buckets came in the paint. ... Crowder and Gobert each picked up a technical foul in the third quarter. Portland's Evan Turner and Al-Farouq Aminu were also given technical fouls. ... The Jazz outscored the Blazers 21-8 in second-chance points. ... Danté Exum (ankle) and Thabo Sefolosha (hamstring) remained out for the Jazz.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 8:30pm MT and the game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.