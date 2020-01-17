The Roundup—Mitchell scores 46, but Jazz drop heartbreaker in New Orleans

Another road matchup with the feisty Pelicans. Another dramatic finish. Another set of controversial calls.

But not another win.

Utah's luck ran out Thursday night as New Orleans erased a five-point deficit midway through overtime to secure a 138-132 victory over the Jazz, ending Utah's NBA-best 10-game win streak.

"Obviously it was a really competitive game. I thought they were more physical with us in the first half, but we responded to that," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "These games come down to a few plays. We made a few, but there were a few we didn't make. We tip our hats to New Orleans. They did an excellent job and made a few more plays than we did. But I think we competed. We've just got to keep playing well."

The matchup of the night was between Utah's Donovan Mitchell and New Orleans' Brandon Ingram, two of the NBA's brightest young stars. The two traded buckets throughout the game as Mitchell tied his career high with 46 points and Ingram set a new career high with 49 points.

Utah fell behind by nine in the first half but rallied to take the lead at the end of three quarters. There were six ties and three lead changes in the fourth quarter before Ingram drilled a step-back jumper to put New Orleans up by one—and seemingly seal the victory—with 0.2 seconds left on the clock. Rudy Gobert, though, was fouled as the Jazz inbounded the ball, putting Utah's center at the free throw line with a chance to win the game.

Gobert's first attempt bounced off the rim and out, but he calmly made the second to send the game into overtime.

Utah jumped out to a four-point lead in the extra period thanks to free throws by Gobert and a 3-pointer by Mitchell. After a New Orleans bucket, Bojan Bogdanović hit a 3-pointer to put Utah up by five with 2:28 left in the game. The Jazz, though, wouldn't score again as the Pelicans ended the game on an 11-0 run.

With the Jazz still up by two and just over a minute left, Gobert was whistled for his sixth foul as he jumped to contest a shot by Ingram. Snyder challenged the call, which was upheld even though replays showed minimal contact, if there was any at all.

"On the previous play I thought Rudy had been fouled at the rim. I thought they grabbed his arm," Snyder said. "But there was a play like that last time we played them. Those are crucial plays, and that's why we had the challenge. It didn't work out, but as I said, it's never one play that determines the outcome. It's a collection of plays."

In the teams' last meeting—a two-point victory for the Jazz—Ingram drove to the hoop for a game-tying layup attempt as time ran out, but he was hindered by Gobert, who was not whistled for a foul despite some contact.

This time, the final calls went to New Orleans.

Bogdanović added 26 points for the Jazz (28-13), while Gobert once again stuffed the stat sheet with 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Jordan Clarkson (15 points) and Joe Ingles (12 points, six assists) also scored in double figures in the loss.

Longtime Jazz big man Derrick Favors haunted his former team, finishing with 21 points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks. Favors scored seven of New Orleans' 16 points in overtime, and he had one of the Pelicans' plays of the night when he swatted away a layup attempt by Tony Bradley with 37 seconds left in overtime and New Orleans up by one.

The Pelicans (16-26) have now won three of their last four games.

Thursday's Best: Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell entered the night ranked eighth in the NBA with 13.7 second-half points per game. Tonight he had 31—and then another five in overtime. It was Mitchell's first 40-point game of the season and fourth of his young career, and he's now scored 46 points three times (with two of those against New Orleans). The third-year guard shot 16-for-34 from the field and added three rebounds, six assists and two steals in 42 minutes. He also made a career-high seven 3-pointers.

Top Plays

Significant Stats

+12

The Jazz grabbed 11 offensive rebounds and outscored the Pelicans 22-10 in second-chance points.

21.4

Utah shot 50.0 percent in regulation, including 53.7 percent in the second half, but shot only 3-for-14 (21.4 percent) in overtime. New Orleans didn't miss a field goal in the extra period, shooting 4-for-4 from the field (and 8-for-14 from the line).

23

The game featured 23 ties and 23 lead changes, and neither team led by more than nine points at any time. The back-and-forth matchup clocked in at two hours and 47 minutes.

Notable

This was Utah's first overtime game of the season. ... The teams were once again without their starting point guards as Utah's Mike Conley (hamstring) and New Orleans' Jrue Holiday (elbow) did not suit up. JJ Redick (hamstring) was also out for the Pelicans. ... No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson (knee) has not played so far this season, but is tentatively scheduled to make his NBA debut within the next week. ... New Orleans outscored Utah 23-9 in transition. ... The Jazz shot 15-for-39 (38.5 percent) from 3-point range.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to host the Sacramento Kings on Saturday night, with tipoff scheduled for 7:00pm MT.

