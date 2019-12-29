The Roundup—Mitchell scores 30, leads Jazz past Clippers in LA

The Utah Jazz traveled to Los Angeles and—thanks in large part to another stellar performance by Donovan Mitchell—came away with a 120-107 victory over the Clippers on Saturday night.

A slow start put the Jazz in an early double-digit hole, but they outscored LA 72-60 over the second and third quarters and then held off a late Clippers run to claim the victory.

"This shows a lot about who we are," Mitchell said. "We obviously had a rough patch, but we've come a long way and really picked it up. It's a big win, but it's only December and we've got to keep it going."

Mitchell scored a game-high 30 points, while Joe Ingles contributed 15 points—all on 3-pointers—six rebounds and eight assists. Jordan Clarkson, playing in his second game for the Jazz, added 19 points in 25 minutes off the bench.

Bojan Bogdanović (17 points), Rudy Gobert (12 points, eight rebounds, one block) and Royce O'Neale (11 points, 10 rebounds) also scored in double figures for the Jazz, who have now won seven of their past eight games.

"Royce did a great job on Kawhi," Mitchell said. "Bojan, Joe, [Rudy], Jordan Clarkson coming in—we were all doing our thing."

Utah (20-12) played without starting point guard Mike Conley (hamstring) for the tenth time in 11 games.

Paul George finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Kawhi Leonard had 19 points and six assists for the Clippers (23-11) in the loss.

Saturday's Best: Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell continued to expand his game in Conley's absence, finishing with 30 points (on 13-for-23 shooting), seven rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 36 minutes. Mitchell has now dished out at least seven assists in four straight games, and he's scored 30+ points 10 times this season.

Key Stretches

Down by 10 after 12 minutes, the Jazz started the second quarter on a 12-4 run to close the gap. Clarkson scored five points, while Mitchell, Georges Niang and Tony Bradley added a bucket each.

no need for GPS, Joe will find youpic.twitter.com/guYNzCTJKQ — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 29, 2019

The Jazz kept rolling in the third quarter, using an 11-0 run—which included 3-pointers by Bogdanović, Ingles and O'Neale—to give them their first lead since the 9:21 mark of the first period.

Holding onto a one-point lead with just under eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, the Jazz took off and closed the game on a 19-7 run. Clarkson scored two of those buckets, and then Bogdanović hit a three and Mitchell scored six straight points to put Utah up by 11 and seal the victory with just over a minute left.

Significant Stats

27.3

LA's star duo of Leonard (6-for-24) and George (6-for-20) combined to shoot only 12-for-44 (27.3 percent) from the field.

17

The Jazz were on fire from deep, shooting 17-for-35 (48.6 percent) from 3-point range. Ingles (5-for-8), Mitchell (4-for-9), O'Neale (3-for-3), Bogdanović (2-for-5) and Niang (2-for-5) each made multiple threes.

30+

With his 34th career game with at least 30 points, Mitchell now trails only Karl Malone (44) for most 30-point games by a Jazz player in his first three seasons.

Notable

Utah shot 52.3 percent from the field while holding LA to only 36.8 percent shooting. ... Gobert (second quarter) and Bogdanović (third quarter) each picked up a technical foul. ... LA played without standout forward Montrezl Harrell (illness). ... The Jazz currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings, two games behind the Clippers.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to face the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

