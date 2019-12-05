The Roundup—Mitchell scores 29, but Jazz no match for LA's duo of LeBron and AD

Back home after a tough five-game road trip, the Utah Jazz started hot but had no answer for Los Angeles' star duo of LeBron James and Anthony Davis as the Lakers ran away for a 121-96 victory in Salt Lake City Wednesday night.

James stuffed the stat sheet with 20 points, four rebounds and 12 assists, and Davis finished with 26 points (on 9-for-11 shooting) and three blocks.

The Jazz (12-10) have now lost five of their last six games, and they've allowed at least 120 points in four of those losses.

"I think at the beginning of the year there was a determination and a focus defensively, and it showed," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "More recently, we've allowed other things—a missed shot, the perception of a bad call, a turnover—to linger. Our inability to get to the next play has hurt our defense."

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 29 points, while Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 13 points and 10 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanović scored 23 points and shot 6-for-10 from 3-point range in the loss.

The Jazz jumped out to a quick 11-3 lead behind two threes from Bogdanović and another from Joe Ingles, but the Lakers went on a 16-4 run to take the lead—and they wouldn't trail again. Los Angeles got out in the open court early and often, finishing the game with a lopsided 32-5 advantage in transition points.

"They ran the court harder than we did," Snyder said. "You can get away with that sometimes, but against a team that runs and pushes and is athletic as they are, we need to put bodies in front of them."

The Lakers (19-3) have won 12 of their last 13 games and are tied with the Milwaukee Bucks for the NBA's best record.

Wednesday's Best: Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell was consistently aggressive, attacking the rim and putting pressure on LA's defense. The third-year guard led the team with 29 points, and he added four rebounds and five assists in 33 minutes. Mitchell has now scored 24+ points in 13 of his 22 games this season.

LeBron James had lost his last seven games in Salt Lake City, dating back to December 8, 2010. He missed both games in Utah last year because of a groin injury.

The Jazz shot 5-for-6 to open the game ... and then only 38.2 percent from that point on. Los Angeles shot 51.1 percent from the field.

Notable

The Jazz wore their southern Utah-themed City Edition uniforms for the first time this season. ... Utah played without starting point guard Mike Conley (hamstring). ... Rajon Rondo finished with 14 points, eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals for the Lakers. ... Utah shot 14-for-31 (45.2 percent) from 3-point range. ... The Jazz were outscored 47-19 in bench points. ... Utah is now 8-2 at home this season. ... The Jazz turned the ball over 20 times, which led to 21 Los Angeles points. ... In the spirit of giving, LA's Dwight Howard missed two straight free throws midway through the fourth quarter, providing Jazz fans throughout Utah with a free chicken sandwich through the Chick-fil-A app.

