The Roundup—Mitchell, Gobert combine for 45 as Jazz crush Warriors

After two straight wins at home, the Utah Jazz traveled to San Francisco where they steamrolled the Golden State Warriors 129-96 Wednesday night at the Chase Center.

This was Utah's most lopsided win of the season, and the third straight game the Jazz have won by at least 22 points.

"We come out every night with a high level of focus," Jazz center Rudy Gobert said. "Everyone comes with the same intensity. A lot of guys can put the ball in the basket. When we move the ball like that and find the open shots, we're very hard to guard."

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 23 points (on 8-for-13 shooting) for the Jazz, while Gobert double-doubled with 22 points and 15 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanović added 18 points.

Joe Ingles (11 points, eight assists), Georges Niang (11 points) and Jordan Clarkson (10 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

"Regardless of the competition, this team has worked," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "They've worked hard at some weaknesses that are gradually becoming strengths. There's always more to do, but I think our focus has been on us and playing the right way and defending—and trying to be consistent in those things."

The Jazz (31-13) have won 18 of their past 20 games and sit in second place in the Western Conference standings.

D'Angelo Russell led all scorers with 26 points in the loss.

The Warriors (10-36) have lost 12 of their past 13 games and currently have the worst record in the NBA as they continue to play without their star duo of Stephen Curry (hand) and Klay Thompson (knee).

Wednesday's Best: Rudy Gobert

Gobert made life miserable for Golden State center Willie Cauley-Stein, who picked up two fouls (both on drives by Gobert) in the first two minutes, got dunked on disrespectfully (by, you guessed it, Gobert!), and finished with two points (on 0-for-5 shooting) with four fouls and a net rating of -13 in only 14 minutes. The Stifle Tower, on the other hand, finished with 22 points, 15 rebounds, two assists, one steal and three blocks. Gobert shot 10-for-13 from the field (including seven dunks) en route to his 33rd double-double of the season.

Key Stretches

The teams went back and forth to open the game, but a 15-2 Utah run midway through the first quarter put the Jazz up 26-12. Mitchell put in a jumper, while Bogdanović, Royce O'Neale and Gobert followed with three straight layups. Gobert slammed home a dunk and Clarkson drained a three to keep Utah rolling.

Utah cruised from there, leading by as many as 36 en route to yet another blowout victory.

Significant Stats

17

The Jazz—who lead the NBA in 3-point field goal percentage—continued to sizzle from deep, shooting 17-for-40 (42.5 percent) from beyond the arc. Bogdanović (4-for-8), Mitchell (4-for-8), Niang (3-for-5) and Ingles (2-for-3) each made multiples threes.

+19

Led by Gobert, Utah owned the low post. The Jazz outrebounded the Warriors 56-37 and outscored them in the paint 56-46.

120+

The Jazz have now scored at least 120 points 12 times through 44 games this season (after doing so 19 times all of last season). Utah has a record of 11-1 in those games, with the only loss coming last week in overtime in New Orleans.

Notable

The Jazz shot better from the field (53.8 percent) than they did from the free throw line (52.2 percent). ... Utah dished out 31 assists. ... Gobert and Draymond Green each picked up a technical foul (at different times) in the third quarter. Utah's Tony Bradley and Golden State's Marquese Chriss picked up double technical fouls and were each ejected with 21 seconds left in the game. ... Utah outscored Golden State 17-10 in both transition and second-chance points. ... The Jazz are now 14-10 on the road this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3:00pm MT.

