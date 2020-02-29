The Roundup—Mitchell, Clarkson help Jazz snap four-game losing streak

It took 16 days and four games (five if you count the All-Star Game), but the Utah Jazz picked up the intensity and closed their homestand with a much-needed 129-119 victory over the Washington Wizards Friday night in Salt Lake City.

"This is a good feeling," Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell said. "Obviously we've been going through a little bit of a rough stretch, and this win feels really good, but we've got to keep things in perspective. It's one win, and we've got to keep it moving forward. But we played really well tonight."

The Jazz (37-22) had lost nine of their last 13 games.

Mitchell scored 12 of his team-high 30 points in the fourth quarter to help seal the victory, while Bojan Bogdanović had 21 points and Mike Conley finished with 16 points, five rebounds and six assists. Rudy Gobert added nine points, nine rebounds, three steals and four blocks.

Jordan Clarkson (20 points) and Joe Ingles (10 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

"I saw, during a crucial point in the game, Mike Conley just sell out and dive on the floor and come up with a loose ball," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "That epitomized both his game and what players can give to the team. If you give that, good things happen. We had a lot of plays like that tonight."

Bradley Beal scored 42 points on 17-for-33 shooting, including 6-for-15 on threes, and added five rebounds, 10 assists and two steals for the Wizards (21-37), who have now lost four of their last five games.

Friday's Best: Jordan Clarkson

Clarkson once again provided a huge spark off the bench for the Jazz, stuffing the stat sheet with 20 points, eight rebounds, two assists and two steals. More importantly, he finished with a net rating of +17 in 23 minutes. Clarkson has now scored at least 20 points in 11 of his 29 games since joining the Jazz on December 26.

"Jordan has that ability to make plays—in addition to scoring the ball, he went in a couple of times and made the right play and passed it," Snyder said. "He made a real impact."

@jordanclarksons



20p | 8r | 2a | 2s | 2 3pm pic.twitter.com/kQ62NbRX1k — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 29, 2020

Key Stretches

Utah fell behind 10-2 to start the game, but Mitchell scored a quick nine points—on a scooping layup, two monster slams, and a corner three—to help the Jazz take an 18-15 lead.

Utah extended its lead to nine early in the second quarter after Ingles canned a 3-pointer, Tony Bradley tipped in a layup, and Clarkson hit nothing but net on a pull-up three.

The Wizards, though, fought back to take a two-point lead at halftime (behind 23 first-half points, including a three in the final moments of the second quarter) by Beal. A block by Gobert and back-to-back threes by Bogdanović put Utah up again midway through the third period, and then a dunk by Gobert, a bucket at the rim by Clarkson, and a scooping layup by Ingles kept the lead at four.

The Jazz kept things rolling, finishing the third quarter on an 8-0 run and outscoring the Wizards 10-4 to open the fourth. Clarkson and Conley combined to score 14 points during that stretch as Utah built a 15-point lead. The Jazz held off a furious rally by the Wizards thanks in large part to two threes by Mitchell—including one after he crossed over Beal—to secure the victory.

Significant Stats

10+

Ingles had his most impactful game in over a month, finishing with 10 points, seven rebounds and six assists—with a net rating of +17—in 27 minutes. It was only his second time scoring in double figures in his last 15 games dating back to January 25, and his first since February 7. It turns out that Ingles scoring in double figures is a really good thing for the Jazz, who are 21-6 in those games this season.

38.6

The Jazz were on fire from 3-point range, shooting 19-for-37 (51.4 percent) from beyond the arc. Mitchell (4-for-6), Bogdanović (4-for-9), Georges Niang (2-for-3), Royce O'Neale (2-for-4), Ingles (2-for-4), Clarkson (2-for-4) and Conley (2-for-6) all made multiple threes.

30+

Mitchell has now scored 30+ points in four straight games, the longest streak of his career. Over those games, the third-year guard is averaging 34.0 points (on 49.0 percent shooting), 3.3 threes, 6.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists. Mitchell now has 18 games with at least 30 points this season.

Notable

Mitchell passed Mehmet Okur into fifth place on the Jazz's all-time 3-pointers list. He has 519 career threes. ... Utah outscored Washington 20-11 on second-chance points. ... Mitchell picked up a flagrant foul in the first quarter. ... The game featured eight ties and 10 lead changes. ... The Wizards continued to play without star point guard John Wall, who has not taken the court this season after rupturing his Achilles in February 2019. ... The Jazz outrebounded the Wizards 54-41. ... Utah is 21-9 at home this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road to face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm MT.

Find Tickets