The Roundup—Jazz start five-game trip with W in Memphis

Nothing comes easy against the Grizzlies.

After slogging through two cold-shooting home losses to Memphis in the first two weeks of the season, the Jazz turned things around with a gritty 96-88 road win on Monday night.

"We needed this one," Utah's Derrick Favors said. "We have a tough road trip coming up. Memphis is a good team—they beat us twice already—so we definitely wanted to come out and play hard and get a win and start the trip off right."

Utah (7-6) has now won three straight games.

Joe Ingles led the Jazz with 19 points, while Rudy Gobert added 15 points, 16 rebounds and three blocks for his 12th double-double of the season.

Favors stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block (and two 3-pointers). Donovan Mitchell (12 points) and Alec Burks (10 points) also scored in double figures in the win.

Mike Conley Jr. scored a game-high 24 points in the loss for Memphis (7-5). Conley is now averaging 25.0 points in his three games versus Utah this season.

Marc Gasol added 16 points, while rookie Jaren Jackson Jr. double-doubled with 10 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

This was Memphis' first home loss of the season.

Monday's Best

Ingles scored 27 points on Friday night against Boston, and he kept on going with 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal against the Grizzlies. After shooting 3-for-6 from 3-point range tonight, Ingles is now averaging 2.7 threes per game (on 41.2 percent shooting from deep). The game was stopped with 3:36 remaining after Ingles was hit just above his left eye. Blood ran down his face but, after the quick timeout, he took the court—wearing a headband of medical tape that matched the tape around his dislocated middle finger—and proceeded to knock down the game-sealing three in the final minute.

Key Stretches

Memphis scored the opening bucket, and then the Jazz rattled off 13 straight points. Ingles scored the first eight—on two 3-pointers and a layup—before Favors made a corner three and a a mid-range jumper.

Jaren meet Rudypic.twitter.com/KcC8H1IaiX — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 13, 2018

From that point on, though, things slowed down considerably. After shooting 6-for-12 to open the game, the Jazz made only 13 of their next 40 shots (32.5 percent) as the teams went back and forth until late in the third quarter. With Memphis ahead by six, Utah went on a 14-2 run to take back the lead. Burks and Gobert combined to shoot 4-for-4 from the line, while Danté Exum put in two consecutive buckets to give Utah the lead. A jumper by Jae Crowder and three-point play by Burks capped Utah's run. A 3-pointer by Burks would push Utah's lead to eight early in the fourth quarter.

Danté with 8 points this quarterpic.twitter.com/ahPub0uS5o — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 13, 2018

Memphis pulled back within two midway through the final period, but the Jazz—unlike the first two meetings—made enough plays down the stretch to pull out a decisive victory. Utah closed the game on a 15-9 run that was kickstarted by five straight points from Gobert—on a dunk and three-point play. Ingles then put in a layup, found Gobert for an alley-oop layup, and sealed the win with a long 3-pointer that put the Jazz up by 10 with 45.4 seconds remaining.

Gotta love the classicspic.twitter.com/Zv2VcorKnU — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 13, 2018

Significant Stats

+10

The Jazz owned the boards, outrebounding the Grizzlies 49-42 and grabbing 13 offensive rebounds. As a result, Utah outscored Memphis 16-6 in second-chance points.

9

There were nine ties and seven lead changes, and Utah's largest lead was 11 very early on. Memphis led by as many as six in the third quarter.

53

There were 53 total fouls called—25 on Utah, 28 on Memphis—as the two teams combined to shoot 53 free throws. The Jazz shot 23-for-30 (76.7 percent) from the line, while the Grizzlies shot 18-for-23 (78.3 percent).

Coach's Quote of the Night

"I thought we kept our composure when we struggled to score in the first half. They're an awfully good defensive team, and we defended, which kept us in the game. We got stronger offensively and were tougher-minded on the offensive end in the second half."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Ingles has made at least three 3-pointers in seven of Utah's 13 games. ... Utah shot 39.0 percent from the field. ... The Jazz are now 5-2 on the road this season. ... Memphis shot only 4-for-24 (16.7 percent) from 3-point range. ... Crowder (six points, six rebounds) failed to scored in double figures for the first time in seven games. ... MarShon Brooks added 10 points off the bench for the Grizzlies. ... Utah scored 24 points off of Memphis' 16 turnovers.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Dallas to face the Mavericks on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30pm MT.