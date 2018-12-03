The Roundup—Jazz lose heartbreaker in Miami

A sweep of their three-game road trip was within reach, but two straight misses in the final 30 seconds doomed the Jazz to a dramatic 102-100 loss to the Heat on Sunday evening.

The Jazz (11-13) will now head back to Salt Lake City for games on Tuesday and Thursday—the first time the've have had two consecutive home games since November 7 and 9. In the past three weeks, the team has played 12 games in 11 different cities, including Dallas, Boston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and (finally) Miami.

Utah went 5-5 on the road during that stretch.

"I'm glad to get home, but we lost tonight and that hurts," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game.

Ricky Rubio led the Jazz with 23 points, while Jae Crowder had 19 points in his second start of the season. Donovan Mitchell added 18 points in 38 minutes.

Rudy Gobert double-doubled for the 21st time, finishing with 12 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks. He also had a team-best net rating of +19.

Joe Ingles added 11 points in the loss.

Miami center Hassan Whiteside finished with team highs in points (23), rebounds (20) and blocks (three) in the win, while Josh Richardson and Kelly Olynyk added 16 points each for the Heat (9-13).

12-time All-Star Dwyane Wade scored 15 points, including the game-winning free throws with 3.2 seconds left, and also dished out a game-high eight assists in 30 minutes off the bench.

Sunday's Best

Ricky Rubio was on point Sunday, driving into tha lane and underneatht the hoop for acrobatic layups, pulling up and hitting mid-range jumpers, and connecting on two 3-pointers—including one to tie the game at 100 with 1:10 remaining. In all, Rubio had 23 points (on 9-for-13 shooting), five rebounds, six assists and a steal in 36 minutes.

Tricky Ricky highlightspic.twitter.com/uwLulek5ps — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 3, 2018

Key Stretches

Utah was on fire early and jumped out to a 20-5 lead. Ingles and Crowder hit 3-pointers, Mitchell and Gobert threw down powerful dunks, and Rubio scored four points of his own to keep Utah rolling.

Rudy doing Rudy thingspic.twitter.com/xS6y03ubBD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 2, 2018

Rather than put the game away early, though, the Jazz went cold, failing to score for the first 6:21 of the second quarter. Meanwhile, Miami started knocking down threes and chipping away at Utah's lead, eventually turning a 19-point deficit into a one-point advantage. The game was close the rest of the way, with neither team leading by more than six points.

for the no-look

for the pep in his step pic.twitter.com/qQGIaFsNww — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 3, 2018

It was appropriate, then, that it came right down to the final buzzer. With the game tied at 100 and 22 seconds on the clock, Mitchell drove into the lane for a scooping layup attempt that was halfway down before it ame back out. After two free throws by Wade with 3.2 second remaining, Mitchell curled around a screen, took the inbounds pass and launched a 3-pointer that bounced off the rim as time ran out.

Significant Stats

17

The game was a tight one throughout, featuring 16 ties and 17 lead changes.

37.5

The Jazz scored 35 points on 60 percent shooting in the first quarter, but then shot only 37.5 percent the rest of the way.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"Ricky was really good tonight. I thought he was poised with the ball and controlled the game for us on the offensive end, and he defended really well, too. That's the kind of play we need from him, and that's what he's capable of doing."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Gobert picked up a technical foul in the first quarter. ... Rodney McGruder, Miami's starting small forward, sprained his ankle five minutes into the game and did not return. ... Derrick Favors had five points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in 18 minutes off the bench for the Jazz. ... Utah outscored Miami in points in the paint (46-42), second-chance points (18-13) and transition points (9-5). ... Both teams grabbed 50 rebounds.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00pm MT.