The Roundup—Jazz hold on for dramatic win over Wolves

Up by 23 near the end of the third quarter, the Jazz had the game in the bag.

Until, suddenly, they didn't.

Minnesota started the final period on a 15-2 run and eventually pulled within one in the closing minute before Utah held on for a nerve-wracking 106-102 victory Friday night in Salt Lake City.

"We played in spurts, and in the spurts we didn't play well we lost focus and just weren't smart," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "We were fortunate to win the game."

The Jazz (28-22) have now won 10 of their last 12 games and currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference standings.

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 24 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists (which tied his career high). It was his first double-double of the season. Mitchell started hot with 11 first-quarter points, but he shot only 3-for-18 from the field the rest of the way.

Rudy Gobert finished with 18 points and 16 rebounds, plus a game-high net rating of +15, while Kyle Korver came off the bench to score 16 points and shoot 4-for-9 from beyond the arc.

Derrick Favors (13 points, six rebounds) and Joe Ingles (12 points, three steals) also scored in double figures in the win.

Minnesota's Karl-Anthony Towns played only six first-half minutes because of foul trouble, but the star center came alive after halftime and led the Wolves' roaring comeback. Towns finished with 33 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and three blocks. He played all but one minute of the final two quarters.

Andrew Wiggins scored 21 points (on 8-for-26 shooting) and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Timberwolves (24-25) in the loss.

Friday's Best

While Mitchell provided the offense early in the game, Gobert played through a sore hamstring and gave the Jazz the hustle and physicality they needed to hold on for the victory. He logged his league-leading 41st double-double of the season with 18 points and 16 rebounds, and he added two assists, two steals and four blocks—including back-to-back swats of Wiggins late in the fourth quarter. The Jazz are now 9-1 this season when Gobert blocks at least four shots.

Key Stretches

The Jazz fell behind by six early on, but six quick points from Mitchell—on a 3-pointer and a three-point play—and then a three from Korver gave Utah some momentum. A dunk by Gobert, a transition layup by Royce O'Neale, and then two more threes (by Mitchell and Jae Crowder) gave the Jazz a four-point lead.

A 7-0 run, punctuated by a corner three from Georges Niang, gave Utah an 11-point lead midway through the second quarter. The Jazz would take a seven-point lead into halftime.

After missing his first six shots, Ingles canned back-to-back threes to kick-start a 16-2 Utah run early in the third quarter. A corner three by Korver and free throws by Gobert and Mitchell capped that run and gave the Jazz a 21-point lead midway through the period.

The Wolves, though, wouldn't go away. They began the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run and eventually whittled Utah's 23-point lead down to three with 4:03 left in the game. Gobert, though, threw down a putback dunk and, after a three by Jerryd Bayless, Korver put in a runner in the lane to give the Jazz a four-point lead. A three by Minnesota's Anthony Tolliver made it a one-point game with 1:05 left, but the Wolves missed three straight shots before Ingles grabbed the rebound with 14.5 seconds left. He was fouled and calmly sank both free throws to put Utah up by three. After a timeout, Utah's defense suffocated the Wolves, who could only muster an contested, off-balance 3-point attempt—which came up four feet short. Mitchell grabbed the rebound and then made a free throw to ice the game.

Significant Stats

+21

The Jazz shot 47.8 percent from the field in the first three quarters and led by 21 points heading into the fourth.

18.5

The final period was a disaster for the Jazz, who shot only 5-for-27 (18.5 percent) and were outscored 33-16 over the final 12 minutes.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We had effort. Guys sold out, and we grabbed a couple of big rebounds and made some plays. We just didn't maintain our focus."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Utah continued to play without Danté Exum (ankle), Raul Neto (groin) and Thabo Sefolosha (hamstring). ... Minnesota was missing Robert Covington (knee), Derrick Rose (ankle), Jeff Teague (foot) and Tyus Jones (ankle). ... Minnesota forward Taj Gibson picked up two quick technical fouls and was ejected with 6:41 left in the third quarter. Towns picked up a technical foul at the same time. ... Ingles was called for a technical foul midway through the fourth quarter. ... The Timberwolves outscored the Jazz 48-38 in the paint. ... Utah shot 13-for-40 (32.5 percent) from 3-point range. ... Utah's Ricky Rubio finished with six points, four assists and one steal in 23 minutes against his former team.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road for a rematch with the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Sunday. Tipoff is set for 5:00pm MT.