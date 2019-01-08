The Roundup—Jazz go cold late, fall in Milwaukee

Already missing Danté Exum, who sprained his ankle on Saturday in Detroit, Utah's backcourt took another hit when Ricky Rubio suffered a right hamstring injury just five minutes into Monday's matchup with the Bucks.

It's the same injury that forced Rubio to miss last season's Western Conference Semifinals against the Rockets.

Even without their top two points guards, the Jazz held a three-point lead after three quarters before running out of gas in the final period of their four-game road trip and falling 114-102 in Milwaukee.

"We got a little bit worn down and didn't attack like we had the rest of the game," Jazz coach Quin Snyder said after the game.

Donovan Mitchell was spectacular—through three quarters, at least. The second-year guard led the Jazz (20-21) with 26 points and shot 8-for-19 from the field, including 6-for-11 from 3-point range, before going 0-for-5 over the final 12 minutes.

Rudy Gobert notched his 32nd double-double of the season with 14 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, two steals and a block. Derrick Favors had 12 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

Rubio scored nine points on 4-for-5 shooting, with one assist and one steal, in his five minutes of action. In Rubio's absence, Raul Neto stepped up and finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in a season-high 29 minutes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 30 points and added 10 rebounds and two blocks in the win for the Bucks. Malcolm Brogdon added 21 points, while center Brook Lopez scored 15 points, including a long, game-sealing 3-pointer that put Milwaukee up by 11 with 2:20 left.

The Bucks (28-11) have the best record in the NBA and have won 12 of their last 15 games. They're 19-4 at home this season.

Top Plays

Ricky with 9 points, 1 steal & 1 assist so far.#MACU3 | @MountainAmerica pic.twitter.com/pIZny1MxR3 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 8, 2019

Significant Stats

26.7

The Jazz shot 45.4 percent from the field in the first three quarters but only 4-for-15 (26.7 percent) in the final period. Milwaukee outscored Utah 31-16 in the fourth quarter.

24

The game featured 10 ties and a whopping 24 lead changes.

-32

Led by Antetokounmpo, who leads the NBA with nearly 20 points per game in the paint, Milwaukee outscored Utah 68-36 in the paint.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We'll figure it out. Our team has to pull together even more, which we consistently do, and we've got to defend collectively."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Thabo Sefolosha (hamstring) also missed the game for the Jazz. ... Milwaukee outscored Utah 19-2 in transition and 17-9 on second-chance points. ... The Jazz are now 12-13 on the road. ... Jae Crowder added 12 points and five rebounds off the bench in the loss. ... Utah shot 14-for-37 (37.8 percent) from 3-point range. ... Joe Ingles struggled from the field (1-for-6 for only two points) but added a team-high six assists.

Up Next

The Jazz will return to Salt Lake City for a four-game homestand beginning on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic. Tipoff is set for 7pm MT.