The Roundup—Jazz go cold late, fall at home to Timberwolves

In a game that featured 14 ties and 16 lead changes, neither squad led by more than eight points until the Minnesota Timberwolves went on a 23-5 run midway through the fourth quarter to pull away for a 112-102 victory over the Utah Jazz Monday night in Salt Lake City.

"One thing we've done every night out is we've competed. We competed tonight. We just need to play better," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "I think that's something we'll do. There are a lot of things we need to improve on and focus on, and nights like tonight draw that to your attention even more."

Bojan Bogdanović led the Jazz (8-5) with 18 points, though he played only 13 minutes in the second half before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

Rudy Gobert finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds, while Donovan Mitchell scored 17 points on only 5-for-23 shooting. Mike Conley added with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists in the loss.

Joe Ingles (12 points, eight rebounds, five assists) and Jeff Green (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz.

The Jazz were up 88-85 before three straight 3-pointers by Minnesota center Karl-Anthony Towns helped put the Wolves up 96-90. A layup by Jeff Teague and corner three by Kelan Martin pushed that lead to double digits as the Jazz shot only 1-for-8 over that stretch. Bogdanović saw two layups go in and out, and then he rattled out a 3-pointer. Mitchell was in the same boat, with a number of good looks that just didn't go down.

For the game, Utah shot only 5-for-32 on mid-range shots.

"Offense always affects defense," Snyder said. "Towns got hot. He can do that. He made three straight threes, and when he's spaced like that we have to be more solid defending ball. They were able to drive on us and get in the lane, and they finished."

Towns scored a game-high 29 points and added 13 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 33 minutes. The 24-year-old center shot 11-for-23 from the field, including 7-for-15 from 3-point range. Teague scored 21 points and dished out 11 assists.

The Timberwolves (8-6) played without second-leading scorer Andrew Wiggins (illness), who's averaging 25.9 points per game so far this season.

Monday's Best: Rudy Gobert

The Stifle Tower shot 5-for-8 from the field and 6-for-7 from the line for 16 points, and he added 14 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block. Gobert was particularly impactful early in the third quarter when, with the Jazz down by eight, his play on both ends kick-started a 9-0 Utah run. Gobert grabbed a steal, which led to a layup by Royce O'Neale. On the Wolves' next possession, he swatted Towns' layup attempt, which led to a three by Bogdanović. Gobert then threw down his own dunk off an alley-oop from Bogdanović.

Gobert has now logged four straight double-doubles and has eight overall this season.

Top Plays

Significant Stat

26.9

Shooting was the difference tonight, and the Jazz went cold when it mattered most. Utah shot only 7-for-26 (26.9 percent) in the fourth quarter—just as Minnesota caught fire. The Wolves shot 11-for-16 (68.8 percent), including 4-for-7 from 3-point range, over the final 12 minutes as they pulled away for the win.

Notable

Danté Exum checked in for the first time this season with 3:16 left in the first quarter. Exum, who had been rehabbing a knee injury he suffered in March, finished with two points, one steal and one block in 14 minutes. ... Gobert picked up a technical foul late in the fourth quarter. ... Ed Davis (leg) remains out for the Jazz. ... Robert Covington added 15 points and seven rebounds for the Wolves. ... Utah shot 12-for-31 (38.7 percent) from 3-point range. Minnesota shot 14-for-38 (36.8 percent). ... After committing 10 turnovers in the first half, the Jazz only turned the ball over four times over the final two quarters.

Up Next

The Jazz will hit the road for a rematch with the Timberwolves in Minnesota on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.

Utah's next home game is on Friday night at 7:00pm MT against the Golden State Warriors.

