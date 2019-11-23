The Roundup—Jazz go up big, hold on late in win over Warriors

Two days after getting back on track in Minnesota, the Utah Jazz returned home and escaped with a 113-109 victory over the injury-depleted Golden State Warriors on Friday night.

The Jazz led by 21 points early in the fourth quarter before the Warriors closed the game on a 35-18 run.

"We just gave them the ball too many times," Jazz center Rudy Gobert said after the game. "They're professional basketball players, and if we give them the ball and say 'Go score the other way,' they're going to do it. We had too many of those in the last few minutes."

A 3-pointer by Mike Conley late in the game, plus a key block by Gobert with 4.1 seconds left, helped Utah preserve the victory.

"Rudy's the man," Conley said. "He's the Defensive Player of the Year for a reason. He's our anchor. He's our backbone. We rely on him for so much."

Donovan Mitchell (30 points) and Conley (27 points on 9-for-14 shooting) led the way for the Jazz, while Gobert finished with eight points, 19 rebounds and a season-high seven blocks.

Bojan Bogdanović (17 points) and Emmanuel Mudiay (11 points) also scored in double figures for the Jazz (10-5), who are now 7-1 at home this season.

Former Jazz guard Alec Burks led the Warriors (3-14) with 20 points, and he added six rebounds, three assists and four steals in 35 minutes. Burks was in the starting lineup for the fifth time this season. Omari Spellman added 18 points and went 4-for-4 from three (all in the fourth quarter), while Kai Bowman and Glenn Robinson III chipped in 17 points each in the loss.

Golden State played without stars Steph Curry (hand), Draymond Green (heel), D'Angelo Russell (thumb) and Klay Thompson (knee), among others.

Friday's Best: Donovan Mitchell

After shooting only 14-for-47 in his last two games, Mitchell turned things around with 30 points on 12-for-24 shooting, including a four-point play early in the second half. The third-year guard added four rebounds, four assists and a steal in 35 mintues. It was Mitchell's fourth game with at least 30 points this season.

Key Stretches

The Warriors made their first four shots before regression to the mean came their way in the form of a 14-2 Utah run. The Jazz made three 3-pointers, including two by Royce O'Neale, and Conley scored nine points as Golden State shot 0-for-6 during that stretch.

Utah caught fire midway through the second quarter, using a 16-2 run to turn a close game into a 17-point lead. Conley started it off with a three and a short jumper, while Bogdanović capped it off with two threes, a driving layup, and an alley-oop to Gobert for a one-handed slam.

The Jazz outscored the Warriors 25-21 in the third quarter and extended their lead to as many as 21 early in the final period, which was just enough to hold off Golden State's fourth-quarter rally.

Significant Stats

31

The Jazz shot 50.6 percent from the field but let Golden State back in the game with careless play. Utah committed 21 turnovers, which led to 31 Warriors points, including 13 in the fourth quarter alone as they nearly erased a 21-point deficit. Golden State only turned the ball over nine times.

19/7

With 19 rebounds and seven blocks, Rudy Gobert became the first Jazz player to reach those benchmarks in a single game since Mark Eaton in 1987.

-10

Golden State outscored Utah 18-8 in transition.

Notable

Jazz legend John Stockton, who attended the game, drew a lengthy standing ovation when he was featured on the video board. ... Utah shot 56.5 percent from the field over the first three quarters but only 34.8 percent in the fourth. ... Ed Davis (leg) remained out for the Jazz. ... Golden State outscored Utah 10-0 on second-chance points. ... O'Neale dished out a team-high five assists for the Jazz. ... Gobert and Golden State's Marquese Chriss picked up technical fouls at different times in the fourth quarter.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home for the second half of their back-to-back set against the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

