The Roundup—Jazz fall to Warriors on last-second tip-in

Friday night. Home opener. Against the defending champs. Broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Yeah, the Jazz were up for that ...

... even though the final second didn't go their way.

After setting a new franchise record with 81 first-half points, Utah faltered just enough for Golden State—led by the trio of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and, take a deep breath, former Jazz forward Jonas Jerebko—to steal a 124-123 thriller in Salt Lake City.

Yep, the Jazz were done in by a familiar face as Jerebko muscled into the lane and tipped in the game-winner (after a Durant miss) with 0.3 seconds remaining.

"Durant and Curry were terrific—they showed why they're two of the best players in the NBA," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "And Jonas made a great play. Rudy and Jae both came over and got a little hung up, but there was no blown assignment. It was a tough rebound and he made a great play. Could we have done a little bit more? Of course. But we competed."

Durant (38 points, nine rebounds, seven assists) and Curry (31 points, eight assists, five 3-pointers) led the comeback for the Warriors, who erased a 16-point second-half Jazz lead.

Joe Ingles scored a career-high 27 points to lead the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert (16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, one block) and Ricky Rubio (13 points, 10 assists) each posted double-doubles.

The Jazz kept pace throughout despite Golden State's hot shooting—the Warriors shot a blistering 56.3 percent from the field, 52.6 percent (10-for-19) from 3-point range, and 88.9 percent (16-for-18) from the free-throw line.

Jae Crowder (17 points) and Danté Exum (13 points) each scored in double figures off the bench for the Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell scored 19 points but struggled once again from the field, shooting 7-for-23 overall and 4-for-12 from the 3-point line.

Draymond Green finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Golden State in the win.

Friday's Best

After just missing a new career high with 22 points against Sacramento on Wednesday, Ingles got it tonight (his previous record was 24). He shot 10-for-15 from the field, including 7-for-11 from 3-point range, and added four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 36 minutes. Ingles finished with a net rating of +6 and is now shooting 70.4 percent from the field (19-for-27) and 64.7 percent from 3-point range (11-for-17) through two games.

Two career highs tied tonight. Hats off, Joe.pic.twitter.com/7t7AlIO7kV — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 20, 2018

Key Stretches

The Jazz went back and forth with Golden State in a wildly entertaining second quarter. Gobert threw down alley-oop dunks. Green and Crowder jawed at each other. Curry and Durant exchanged threes with ... pretty much the entire Jazz team—Ingles (3-for-3), Mitchell (3-for-4), Exum (1-for-1), Crowder (1-for-2), Rubio (1-for-2) and Georges Niang (1-for-2) each made at least one from distance as Utah shot 10-for-16 from deep in the second quarter alone. The Jazz closed the quarter on a 26-13 run to take an 81-69 lead into the half.

Do you want to see all the 3s from the second quarter silly question of course you do.#TeamIsEverything pic.twitter.com/O7hYOBVm8F — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 20, 2018

A dunk by Mitchell and a three by Rubio—after a nifty behind-the-back dribble—put Utah Jazz up by 11, and then back-to-back threes by Mitchell and Crowder pushed the lead to 16 with 5:36 left in the third quarter.

Golden State, though, went on a quick 15-2 run to cut Utah's lead to three. Curry scored 11 of those points and Durant had the other four. Utah shot 1-for-7 with three turnovers during that stretch, with the only bucket coming on a fadeaway jumper by Ingles. And then Ingles banked in a 30-foot runner at the third-quarter buzzer to give Utah a 103-97 lead heading into the final period.

we call that joe ingles distance, ladies and gentlemen pic.twitter.com/mNMFl57wgA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 20, 2018

Niang hit a three and then dished to Favors for a dunk to give Utah a 108-99 lead early in the fourth quarter. Late in the game, though, the Jazz just ... missed. Golden State used a 13-0 run to take the lead with just under seven minutes left as the Jazz went more than three minutes without scoring.

An alley-oop dunk by Gobert and a running layup by Ingles gave Utah the lead back. After two free throws by Durant, Rubio drilled a step-back three and Ingles, after pump-faking Durant, canned a three from the top of the key to put Utah up 121-116 and force a Golden State timeout with 3:19 remaining. Back-to-back threes by Green and Curry out of the break, though, gave the Warriors a one-point lead. After a Durant miss, Crowder grabbed an offensive rebound and put in a contested layup. Misses by Green, Mitchell and Durant preceded Jerebko's game-winning tip-in.

Significant Stats

17

The Jazz got off to a good start thanks to their free-throw shooting—they shot 17 free throws (making 15) in the first quarter alone. Golden State committed 11 fouls in the first 12 minutes. Utah finished the game shooting 24-for-29 (82.8 percent) from the line.

81

Utah scored 47 points in the second quarter en route to a franchise-record 81 first-half points. Five Jazz players—Ingles (14), Gobert (13), Mitchell (12), Crowder (12) and Exum (12)—reached double figures by halftime, and the team shot 55.6 percent from the field in the first two quarters.

10

Utah made 10 threes in the second quarter, setting a new franchise record for 3-pointers made in any quarter. The previos record was eight, which was set two times.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"I thought we did a great job competing. There were a couple times where we were a little fatigued—I thought we got tired mentally as much as anything. We obviously didn't score like we wanted to—like we did in the first half—in the second half. I don't think there's anything for us to hang our heads about. It's an opportunity for us to look at it and get better."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz attempted more shots outside the 3-point line (46) than inside (43). They shot 19-for-46 (41.3 percent) from 3-point range. ... Green and Derrick Favors picked up double technical fouls in the third quarter. ... Jerebko finished with 10 points and six rebounds in 24 minutes off the bench for the Warriors. ... Niang chipped in eight points and shot 2-for-5 from 3-point range for the Jazz.

Up Next

The Jazz will be back in action when they host the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday. Tipoff is set for 7pm MT.