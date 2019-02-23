The Roundup—Jazz fall to Thunder in double-overtime thriller

So ... the playoffs haven't actually started yet?

After a 10-day layoff over the All-Star break, the Jazz and Thunder put on a show Friday night, going back and forth for nearly three hours before a last-second rainmaker from Paul George gave Oklahoma City a 148-147 win in double overtime.

"It’s just a shot that no one can block," Utah's Rudy Gobert said of George's game-winner. "He saw me coming—I think it almost helped him. He saw me coming and he just threw it as high as he could—and it went in. Just a big-time play."

The teams met in the first round of the playoffs last season, with the Jazz winning the series 4-2. This game featured that same intensity and atmosphere.

"You’re not happy for a loss, but this loss is kinda like, ‘Alright.’ We know what we can do against a good team, and what we’re capable of in situations like that," Utah's Donovan Mitchell said. "We stepped up. We showed a lot of fight tonight."

Both teams play again Saturday, though the Thunder (38-20) will reamain at home while the Jazz (32-26) will take a late-night flight back to Salt Lake City.

Mitchell tied his season high with 38 points, while Gobert (26 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks), Derrick Favors (24 points) and Jae Crowder (20 points, four 3-pointers) each scored at least 20.

Joe Ingles (15 points, seven assists) and Ricky Rubio (14 points, six assists, three steals) also scored in double figures in the loss.

Paul George scored 25 of his game-high 45 points in the fourth quarter and overtimes, while Russell Westbrook finished with 43 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists before fouling out in the first overtime.

Friday's Best

Mitchell made the highlight-reel plays, but Favors was the unsung hero of the night for the Jazz. The veteran big man made his first 10 shots (and 10 of 11 overall), and he finished with a robust line of 21 points, 11 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in 32 minutes. Most importantly, Favors had a team-high net rating of +16.

Key Stretches

A hot start by Mitchell—5-for-5 shooting, including two 3-pointers—helped the Jazz to an early six-point lead.

The Thunder answered with a 23-9 run in the second quarter and took a nine-point lead into halftime. After the break, though, the Jazz caught fire from deep. Mitchell, Rubio and Crowder hit three straight 3-pointers to give Utah a one-point lead with 5:23 left in the third quarter, and the Jazz extended that lead to 10 with a 12-4 start to the fourth. Crowder made two 3-pointers, while Favors scored four and Raul Neto put in a layup. An 8-0 run by the Thunder closed the gap, but, after a Utah timeout, Mitchell re-entered the game and immediately scooped in a driving layup. Favors added a three-point play.

The two teams went back and forth down the stretch. Westbrook and George carried the scoring load for OKC, while Rubio put in a twisting layup, Ingles crossed over George and canned a three, Favors bounced in a layup, and Ingles hit another three to put Utah up by seven with 2:22 left to play.

OKC, though, tied the game with a quick 7-0 run as the Jazz turned the ball over and twice failed to grab defensive rebounds. After a Utah timeout, Mitchell isolated and drove to the rim for a layup. Westbrook made two free throws to tie the game before the Jazz swung the ball around the perimeter to Rubio, who hit nothing but net on a three with 31.5 seconds left. Jerami Grant, though, converted a three-point play to tie the game and then blocked a shot in the lane by Mitchell. Westbrook missed a long 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Mitchell found Gobert for an alley-oop slam to start overtime, and then Gobert grabbed an offensive rebound and threw down another slam on Utah's next possession. Mitchell somehow got an off-balance layup to fall to put Utah up by one, and then Westbrook fouled out when he bowled over Crowder on the other end. After a turnover by Mitchell, OKC's Abdel Nader hit a wide-open corner three before Gobert tipped in a missed layup to tie the game with 34 seconds remaining. Mitchell had a chance to end it at the buzzer, but his 20-foot jumper was just off the mark as time ran out in the first overtime.

The Jazz opened the second overtime with three straight turnovers—which led to five quick OKC points—but a layup by Mitchell and three by Ingles tied it back up. Gobert went 3-for-4 from the line to put Utah up by one, but, after misses by Grant, Mitchell and Ingles, George put in a tear-drop floater over Gobert with 0.8 seconds on the clock. An off-balance three by Kyle Korver bounced off the back of the rim as the buzzer sounded, sealing the loss for the Jazz.

Significant Stats

25

Turnovers were costly for the Jazz, who committed 25 turnovers that led the 30 OKC points. Utah scored only 10 points off the Thunder's 11 turnovers.

18

Each team knocked down 18 3-pointers, with the Jazz finishing with a slightly higher percentage (43.9 to 40.9). Ingles (5-for-9), Mitchell (4-for-11), Crowder (4-for-12), Rubio (3-for-4) and Korver (2-for-4) each hit multiple threes for Utah.

+17

Led by Gobert and Favors, the Jazz outrebounded the Thunder 60-43. Utah grabbed 14 offensive boards and outscored OKC 29-21 in second-chance points.

Notable

The game featured 21 ties and 23 lead changes. ... Crowder and OKC's Dennis Schroder picked up double technical fouls just before halftime. Terrance Ferguson was also called for a technical foul in the third quarter. ... Utah dished out 33 assists. ... George has now made at least two 3-pointers in 37 straight games, the second-longest streak in NBA history (Stephen Curry holds the record with 50). ... Utah shot 49.5 percent from the field and 80.6 percent (25-for-31) from the free-throw line. ... Danté Exum (ankle) remains out for the Jazz and will be re-evaluated in two weeks. ... Steven Adams finished with 16 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Thunder.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to host the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. Tipoff is set for 8:00pm MT.