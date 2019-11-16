The Roundup—Jazz fall by one in Conley's return to Memphis

The Utah Jazz had plenty of chances to nail down a road win in Memphis, but a hot-shooting fourth quarter by the Grizzlies—plus a key no-call in the closing seconds—left the Jazz heading home to SLC on the heels of a 107-106 defeat Friday night.

Utah, which had won four straight games, is now 8-4 so far this season.

"We played a solid game for the most part, but in the end we didn't make a lot of shots," Jazz guard Mike Conley said. "When we don't make shots we're going to have close games like this, and the outcome can go either way."

Donovan Mitchell led the Jazz with 29 points, while Rudy Gobert finished with 23 points and 17 rebounds. Bojan Bogdanović added 20 points on 6-for-15 shooting.

Conley, who spent his first 12 NBA seasons in Memphis, struggled in his return to the city he called home for more than a decade. He shot only 5-for-19 from the field, including 2-for-8 from three, and finished with 15 points in the loss.

"It was disappointing to lose, obviously," Conley said. "It was a hard game to play, but it was special. A lot of emotions. Part of you is soaking it all in and the other part of you is trying to focus and stay locked into the game. I'm glad I got it over with. It was an amazing experience. It just would've been better if we'd won."

Utah fell behind by as many as 11 in the first half but came alive after the break. The Jazz went on an 8-0 run early in the third quarter to close the gap, and then an 18-6 run gave them a seven-pont lead late in the period. Mitchell scored 13 of his 29 points in the third quarter.

Memphis, though, shot 50 percent from the field in the fourth quarter and, behind No. 2 overall pick Ja Morant, simply made more plays down the stretch.

A 3-pointer by former Jazz forward Jae Crowder and a floater by Morant gave Memphis a one-point lead in the final minute. Mitchell shook his defender but his jumper from the wing rattled out, giving Memphis the ball up by one with 28 seconds remaining. Morant dribbled the clock away and then drove to the hoop, where Gobert rejected his floater. Utah grabbed the ball and called timeout with 2.8 seconds left, setting up a potential game-winner. Mitchell, though, had the ball stripped away as the clock expired.

Replays showed significant contact across Mitchell's arm on the play, but no-calls are not reviewable and, even if they were, the Jazz did not have a timeout to spare.

Morant led the Grizzlies with 25 points and eight assists, marking his fifth game with at least 20 points and five assists this season. All other rookies have combined for only one such game.

Dillon Brooks added 20 points in the win for the Grizzlies (5-7)

Friday's Best: Rudy Gobert

Gobert was dominant once again with 23 points (on 9-for-11 shooting), 17 rebounds and a season-high five blocks, plus a team-best +10 net rating. He notched his seventh double-double of the season and has shot 28-for-33 (84.8 percent) from the field over his last three games.

Significant Stats

-18

Utah's reserves struggled Friday night as Tony Bradley (-11 in 13 minutes), Jeff Green (-10 in 21 minutes) and Emmanuel Mudiay (-8 in 13 minutes) combined to shoot 3-for-12 from the field. Joe Ingles shot 2-for-4 and was +4 in 18 minutes. Memphis' reserves combined for 32 points

21

The Jazz struggled to control the pace of play and were outscored 21-9 in transition.

Notable

Crowder, who finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes, was whistled for a technical foul midway through the fourth quarter. ... Danté Exum (knee rehab) was available off the bench for the first time this season but did not play. Ed Davis (leg) did not suit up for the Jazz. ... Memphis committed only 11 turnovers, which led to eight Jazz points. Utah's 15 turnovers led to 16 Grizzlies points. ... Utah held a 22-14 advantage in second-chance points. ... The Jazz shot 9-for-34 (26.5 percent) from beyond the arc.

Up Next

The Jazz will return home to host the Minnesota Timberwolves on Monday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

