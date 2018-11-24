The Roundup—Jazz fall to LeBron, Lakers in LA

In their first trip of the season to face LeBron James and the Lakers in Los Angeles, the Jazz kept it close for 40 minutes or so before falling 90-83 Friday night.

Utah (8-11) has now lost three straight games.

"We executed on the defensive end. We executed our game plan. Our guys played with energy. We did a lot of things very well defensively," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "Down the stretch they put the ball in LeBron's hands and he made some plays. We've just got to keep grinding."

Alec Burks came off the bench to lead the Jazz in scoring with 17 points, while Joe Ingles (16 points), Rudy Gobert (13 points, seven rebounds) and Derrick Favors (10 points, four assists) also scored in double figures in the loss.

Donovan Mitchell suffered a rib contusion in the first half and did not return to the game. He finished with four points, three rebounds and two steals in 12 minutes.

Brandon Ingram led all scorers with 24 points, while James stuffed the stat sheet with 22 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and one block for the Lakers (11-7) in the win.

Friday's Best

Ingles was efficient from the field (7-for-12) for 16 points, and he and also led the team in rebounds (eight) and tied for the team lead in assists (five). Ingles has now made at least two 3-pointers in 13 games this season.

Key Stretches

After falling behind by 11 in the first quarter, the Jazz clawed back and then closed the first half on an 11-2 run to tie the game at the break. Ricky Rubio scored from close range before Ingles pulled up and hit nothing but net on a 3-pointer from the wing. Rubio put in a circus tear drop, Jae Crowder drove baseline for a dunk, and Gobert closed the first half with an alley-oop slam.

Ricky with the miracle shotpic.twitter.com/5sXdp8Bn9n — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 24, 2018

A 7-0 Utah run—which included five straight points by Burks—gave the Jazz their first lead of the game midway through the third period.

The Jazz, though, fell behind by six early in the fourth quarter (after a dunk by James) and were never able to recover. They stayed within striking distance until a driving layup by Lonzo Ball and deep 3-pointer by James gave Los Angeles a nine-point lead with 3:14 left in the game.

just some royalty having a chatpic.twitter.com/OdIrYy7uS7 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 24, 2018

Significant Stats

9.5

Outside of Ingles (2-for-4), the Jazz shot 2-for-21 (9.5 percent) from 3-point range. Crowder (0-for-5), Mitchell (0-for-4) and Rubio (0-for-4) combined to shoot 0-for-13 from deep.

+19

Led by Burks' 17 points, Utah's reserves outscored the Lakers bench 33-14.

10+

Gobert had grabbed at least 10 rebounds in each of Utah's first 18 games this year, which was the longest streak to start an NBA season since 1997.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"There's no drama with this group. They're focused on what they need to do. We just need to be more consistent."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Utah shot 38.8 percent from the field. ... The Jazz had won seven straight games against the Lakers. ... Utah scored 27 points off of Los Angeles' 24 turnovers. ... The Jazz dished out 22 assists. Los Angeles had 10. ... Utah is now 6-6 on the road this season.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Sacramento for a game against the Kings on Sunday evening. Tipoff is set for 6:00pm MT.