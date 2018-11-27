The Roundup—Jazz fall flat at home vs. Pacers

Back home for the second half of a back-to-back set, the Jazz couldn't get anything going in a 121-88 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Monday night.

This was Utah's second lopsided loss to the Pacers in a week—the Jazz fell in Indiana 121-94 on November 19.

"We just need to keep working," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "We all expect more from ourselves. Our guys are competing. They care. There's no magic. You have a game like we did tonight, you look at it and learn from it and try to be better the next time out."

Derrick Favors, who was back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench for the first time this season on Sunday, led the Jazz (9-12) with 13 points. Rudy Gobert (12 points, six rebounds, two blocks) and Joe Ingles (10 points, five steals) were the only other Utah players to score in double figures.

Sharpshooter Doug McDermott came off the bench to score a game-high 21 points for the Pacers (12-8).

Each team was without its leading scorer—Utah's Donovan Mitchell (back contusion) and Indiana's Victor Oladipo (knee) both sat out due to injury.

Fav: 13p | 8r | 1b

Rudy: 12p | 6r | 2b | 1a | 1s

Joe: 10p | 5s | 3a | 2r

Jae: 9p | 5r | 4a | 1s

Danté: 9p | 3r | 1a

Royce: 8p | 6r | 1a | 1s | 1b

Ricky: 8a | 6p | 3r | 1s

Raul: 6p | 3a | 1s

AB: 5p | 2r | 1a

Grayson: 5p | 1a

Georges: 5p | 1a pic.twitter.com/TrtxSuC1vy — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 27, 2018

Key Stretches

The Jazz fell behind 9-2 in the first two minutes, but they still managed to keep it close for much of the first half. Ingles scored eight of his 10 points in the first quarter, while Gobert and Favors scored six and five points, respectively, in the first period. Ricky Rubio converted a three-point play and dished out two assists to help keep Utah within striking distance.

put an accent on itpic.twitter.com/BQMyMRjr9P — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 27, 2018

Get you a big man who can do both pic.twitter.com/YvAGT0Rp1m — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 27, 2018

The third period, though, was a big problem as Indiana used a 16-1 run to take a 22-point lead late in the period. The Pacers would seal the game by outscoring Utah 63-41 in the second half.

Significant Stats

19

Utah turned the ball over 19 times, which led to 25 Indiana points. This was a key issue early on, as the Jazz committed six turnovers (resulting in 11 points for the Pacers) as they fell behind by double digits in the first quarter.

58.3

The Pacers made eight of their first nine shots and settled in at 58.3 percent shooting for the game. The Jazz shot 42.0 percent from the field.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We need to make sure we're taking care of the ball. We didn't do that at the beginning of the game. We had some opportunities early on but didn't make some plays we needed to make. Indiana played well and deserves credit."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Brooklyn for a game against the Nets on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:30pm MT.