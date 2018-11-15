The Roundup—Jazz fall in Dallas, look forward to weekend games

The Jazz rolled into Dallas on a three-game win streak, but after getting blown out 118-68 by the Mavericks Wednesday night, they'll leave with more questions than answers.

One question, though, might be more pressing than the rest—how do they bounce back with a tough Friday-Saturday back-to-back set in Philadelphia and Boston coming up next?

"We have to own the game, and what that means is looking back at everything and how it happened," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "Primarily, in the fourth quarter we didn't compete like we needed to on the defensive end. It was too easy for them to score."

The Jazz (7-7) had beaten the Mavericks twice this season—once in Dallas and once in Salt Lake City—before tonight's game, which finished as the largest losing margin since the Jazz moved to Utah in 1979.

Ricky Rubio (11 points, four steals), Rudy Gobert (10 points, 10 rebounds, three steals) and Donovan Mitchell (10 points) were the only Jazz players to score in double figures.

Harrison Barnes scored a game-high 19 points for the Mavericks (6-8). Four other Dallas players scored in double figures, and all 12 Mavericks scored at least four points.

Wednesday's Best

Derrick Favors had the least-bad game of any Jazz player, finishing with eight points (on 4-for-8 shooting), four rebounds, one steal and two blocks in 22 minutes. He also finished with a team-best net rating of -5.

Key Stretches

The night wasn't all bad for the Jazz, who jumped out to a 18-13 lead early on. Four of Utah's five starters got on the board as Gobert made a layup and tip-in, Mitchell put in a layup and made two free throws, Favors scored from close range, and Joe Ingles scooped in a layup and capped the run with two 3-pointers.

After that, though, things got exponentially worse. Utah fell behind by six after one quarter, by 12 at halftime, by 25 at the end of the third quarter, and by 50 when the final buzzer sounded. After shooting 7-for-12 to start the game, the Jazz shot only 18-for-68 (26.5 percent) the rest of the way—and they went over nine minutes without a field goal from the time Jae Crowder hit a 3-pointer with 2:44 left in the third quarter until Danté Exum put in a driving layup at the 5:14 mark of the final period.

That said, here are a few of the best individual plays from the night:

Significant Stats

-45

Utah's reserves shot only 8-for-40 (20.0 percent) as they were outscored 66-21 by their Dallas counterparts.

17.1

The Jazz shot only 17.1 percent (6-for-35) from 3-point range. Ingles shot 2-for-5, while Crowder (1-for-9), Rubio (1-for-5), Grayson Allen (1-for-5) and Mitchell (1-for-3) combined to shoot 4-for-22.

22

The Jazz committed a season-high 22 turnovers, which led to 17 Mavericks points. Utah forced 20 Dallas turnovers, but only managed to turn those into three points.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"There was a point where we stopped competing. We all have to own that, and obviously the scoreboard reflected that."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

The Jazz scored only 22 points in the second half. ... Gobert failed to block a shot for the first time this season. ... Utah outscored Dallas 14-13 in second-chance points. ... Favors (flagrant foul) and J.J. Barea (technical foul) got into it early in the fourth quarter when Favors body checked the pesky guard into the first row (after Barea hooked Favors' arm—with no call—on the previous possession). This marked the second straight game where the two got into a scuffle. ... Ingles scored all eight of his points in the first quarter.

Up Next

The Jazz will travel to Philadelphia to take on the 76ers on Friday night. Tipoff is scheduled for 5:00pm MT.