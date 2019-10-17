The Roundup—Jazz fall to Blazers in preseason finale

In their last official tune-up before next week's regular season opener, the Utah Jazz fell to the Portland Trail Blazers 126-118 Wednesday night at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

Utah shook off a slow start to get back in the game—turning a 14-point first quarter deficit into a six-point lead in the second period—but Portland's hot shooting was too much for the Jazz to handle in the end.

The Jazz finished their preseason schedule with a 1-4 record, with their only win coming against the Adelaide 36ers.

"We've got work to do," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game. "We've got to keep working and paying attention to details, and results will follow. ... We've had some adversity in the preseason, which is unusual. In a sense, that's good. We've gotten a very honest, transparent look at where we are, and we don't want to be where we are. We want to be better."

Donovan Mitchell led the way with 27 points for the Jazz, while Mike Conley chipped in 20 points and Rudy Gobert double-doubled with 13 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks.

Joe Ingles (12 points), Emmanuel Mudiay (12 points, six assists) and Georges Niang (11 points) each scored in double figures off the bench in the loss.

Portland's star duo of Damian Lillard (25 points) and CJ McCollum (28 points) led the way as usual. Third-year big man Zach Collins added 13 points and two blocks for the Blazers.

Wednesday's Best

Donovan Mitchell had it going, especially early on. The third-year guard scored 22 of his team-high 27 points in the first half (on 8-for-13 shooting, including 4-for-4 from beyond the arc). Mitchell added four rebounds, two assists and a steal in his best all-around game of the preseason.

@spidadmitchell tonight:



27p | 4r | 4 3pm | 2a | 1s pic.twitter.com/ohUsljziR5 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 17, 2019

Top Plays

is ... is this an @unclejeffgreen fan account now? pic.twitter.com/6WhiSMCrs8 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 17, 2019

FAKED OUT THE CAMERAMANpic.twitter.com/BSJFKMLXKY — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) October 17, 2019

Significant Stats

57.8

Portland shot 57.8 percent from the field as a team. McCollum (11-for-15), Lillard (8-for-13) and Collins (6-for-6) combined to shoot 73.5 percent from the floor.

46.7

The Jazz were hot from outside, shooting 14-for-30 (46.7 percent) from deep compared to only 44.3 percent from inside the arc. Mitchell and Ingles each shot 4-for-5 from long distance, while Niang went 3-for-3.

Notable

Danté Exum (knee rehab) was held out once again for the Jazz. ... Former Jazz guard Rodney Hood started and scored nine points for the Blazers. ... Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanović struggled once again, shooting 0-for-9 from the field, including 0-for-5 from 3-point range. ... Ingles picked up a technical foul early in the fourth period. ... Utah finished with only 17 assists on 41 made baskets.

Up Next

The Jazz will open up their 2019-20 regular season schedule at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder next Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

