The Roundup—Jazz erase 21-point deficit to beat Magic

Finally home after a four-game road trip, the Jazz struggled to settle in on both ends of the floor—but once they did, Orlando didn't have a chance.

And a lot of that had to do with Donovan Mitchell.

Mitchell scored a game-high 33 points as the Jazz erased a 21-point first-quarter deficit and ran away for a 106-93 win over the Magic Wednesday night in Salt Lake City.

"What this group did, given the fact that we were down and how we started, this is a heck of a win for this team," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said after the game.

Joe Ingles added 16 points and seven assists, while Rudy Gobert logged his 33rd double-double of the season with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Raul Neto got his first start of the season thanks to injuries to Ricky Rubio (hamstring) and Danté Exum (ankle), and the 26-year-old point guard finished with 10 points—including back-to-back buckets that gave the Jazz (21-21) the lead late in the third quarter—along with three rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes.

Kyle Korver added 11 points and a season-high seven rebounds off the bench in the win.

D.J. Augustin (23 points) and Nikola Vucevic (20 points) led the Magic (17-24) in scoring, though Vucevic shot only 2-for-7 from the field in the second half after scoring 14 points in the first two periods.

Aaron Gordon double-doubled with 18 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

Wednesday's Best

When the Jazz fell (way) behind, Mitchell took control of the game. He calmly drilled a three to help get the offense going, consistently drove into the lane and kicked it out to his teammates for open shots, and then, when the game was on the line, he made play after play down the stretch to seal the comeback victory. Unlike Monday, when he missed all five of his fourth-quarter shots in Milwaukee, Mitchell shot 5-for-8 from the field and 4-for-4 from the line in the final period against the Magic. He made two 3-pointers and one midrange jumper, and then he sprinted to the rim for two game-changing layups that pushed Utah's lead to nine with just over three minutes left. In all, Mitchell scored an efficient 33 points (on 12-for-21 shooting) and added four rebounds, seven assists and a steal in 37 minutes.

Spida: 33p/1s/7a/4r



Send Don to Charlotte for All-Star Weekend https://t.co/CefoD12eNl pic.twitter.com/ICdtH1a0SF — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 10, 2019

Key Stretches

Utah fell behind 28-7, but the lid finally came off the rim late in the first quarter. A tip-in by Derrick Favors, a baseline dunk by Jae Crowder, and a three by Korver kick-started Utah's offense, and then Ingles pulled up and hit a three to close the gap to 13 at the end of the first period.

Utah fell back behind by 21, but Mitchell hit a three and then found Korver wide open in the corner for a three of his own. Another 3-pointer by Mitchell and then two straight layups by Crowder (the first coming off a no-look pass from Mitchell) cut the lead back down to 13 midway through the second quarter.

Orlando led by 17 at halftime, but Utah started the third quarter on a 5-0 run thanks to a layup by Neto and three by Ingles. A bucket by Korver and coast-to-coast layup by Mitchell with 5:44 left in the period cut the lead to single digits for the first time since early in the first quarter. After an Orlando miss, Korver hit a corner three to cut the lead to five. A three-point play by Gobert and then two buckets by Neto—a floater and a driving layup—gave the Jazz their first lead of the night at the 1:19 mark of the third quarter.

Second half glow-up is onpic.twitter.com/RNkCWCI4Ae — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 10, 2019

In Raul we trustpic.twitter.com/QjEAdghLEI — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 10, 2019

The fourth quarter was the Mitchell-Ingles show as Utah's primary ball-handlers scored 24 of Utah's 28 fourth-quarter points. Mitchell scored from all over the court—pull-up threes, contested jumpers, layups in traffic—while Ingles canned two threes and put in a driving layup. Royce O'Neale put the icing on the cake with a driving slam over Vucevic to put Utah up by 12 with just under two minutes left.

Not your average Joe



He's got 11 points pic.twitter.com/KL1aM27kLD — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) January 10, 2019

Significant Stats

+30

After a dismal start, the Jazz outscored the Magic 60-30 after halftime—32-12 in the third quarter and 28-18 in the fourth. Utah shot 54.8 percent from the field while holding the Magic (who had shot 52.4 percent in the first half, including 9-for-14 from 3-point range) to only 26.8 percent shooting over the final two periods.

5+

The Jazz are now 10-3 when Mitchell finishes with at least six assists. Tonight he and Ingles finished with seven each as the Jazz dished out 24 total assists.

Coach's Quote of the Night

"We passed the ball. That's who we are. If we start playing to not make mistakes and the ball stops moving, we'll struggle offensively. It's paramount for us to have the movement and have the passing."

Jazz head coach Quin Snyder

Notable

Favors, who finished with eight points and three rebounds, moved past Rich Kelley into fifth place on the franchise's list of all-time rebound leaders. Favors also passed Paul Millsap into tenth place in franchise history with 541 games played. ... Rookie center Mo Bamba (foot) did not play for Orlando. ... Utah outscored Orlando 52-30 in the paint. ... Thabo Sefolosha (hamstring) was out for the Jazz. ... Crowder and Orlando's Isaiah Briscoe picked up double technical fouls in the third quarter. ... Georges Niang scored five points on 2-for-2 shooting in five minutes of action for the Jazz. ... Orlando's Terrence Ross added 13 points off the bench.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay at home to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 8pm MT.