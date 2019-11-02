The Roundup—Jazz drop last-second heartbreaker in Sacramento

A slow start forced the Jazz to play from behind for much of the night, and then—in a fitting end to a game filled with unforced errors—a missed box out was the nail in Utah's coffin in a 102-101 loss to the Kings in Sacramento Friday night.

Donovan Mitchell put in a tough layup with 11.0 seconds remaining to give Utah a one-point lead, but, after a miss by Sacramento's Nemanja Bjelica, Harrison Barnes crashed the offensive boards and put in a layup with 2.9 seconds left for the winning bucket.

"That last possession kind of epitomized it," Jazz head coach Quin Snyder said. "We were in the game, but we didn't do the things we needed to do to win, things that we could control. ... We've got to be tougher with the ball. They were physical with us, and just more precise and more forceful. It's something we're capable of doing. We just need to turn it up and do it."

Utah trailed by double digits late in the second quarter but finished the first half on a 10-4 run to cut into Sacramento's lead. Bojan Bogdanović hit two threes, and Rudy Gobert capped the half with an emphatic chasedown block at the buzzer. The Jazz took their first lead of the game (53-52) in the first minute of the second half after Gobert put in a layup and Bogdanović canned a step-back three from the wing.

From there, the game went back and forth until the final seconds, when the Jazz were one rebound away from a tough road victory before they let it slip away.

Mitchell led the Jazz (4-2) with 24 points, while Gobert double-doubled with 15 points, 16 rebounds, one steal and two blocks. Mike Conley (19 points, four assists, four steals) and Bogdanović (17 points, six rebounds) also scored in double figures in the loss.

Sacramento (1-5) picked up its first win of the season behind the play of standout guards De'Aaron Fox (25 points, five rebounds, four assists) and Buddy Hield (18 points, five rebounds).

Friday's Best: Donovan Mitchell

Mitchell scored 18 of his team-high 24 points in the second half, including a contested layup that gave the Jazz a late lead. In all, Mitchell shot 9-for-19 from the field and added four rebounds, two assists and three steals in 35 minutes. He was the only Jazz starter with a positive net rating (+10). Mitchell has now scored at least 20 point in five of Utah's six games.

@spidadmitchell was our leading scorer with 24 points—his fifth 20-point night of the season. pic.twitter.com/E4bZQraahI — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 2, 2019

Top Plays

there's a reason he has two of those trophy thingspic.twitter.com/Sw1u0QCnAA — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 2, 2019

Significant Stats

17

Utah committed 17 turnovers, which turned into 28 Sacramento points, and also allowed the Kings to grab 18 offensive rebounds. Sacramento finished with a 13-8 advantage in second-chance points.

50.0

Utah came up short from the free throw line in the fourth quarter, shooting only 5-for-10 during that critical stretch. Emmanual Mudiay missed two freebies, while Gobert, Conley and Mitchell each went to the line and shot 1-for-2 in the closing minutes.

Notable

The game featured 11 ties and 12 lead changes. ... The Jazz allowed 100+ points for the first time this season. ... Utah's Ed Davis suffered a leg contusion in the first half and did not return to the game. ... Danté Exum (knee rehab) did not play for the Jazz. Marvin Bagley (thumb) was out for the Kings. ... Bogdan Bogdanovic (14 points), Barnes (13 points), Bjelica (11 points) and Dewayne Dedmon (10 points) also scored in double figures for the Kings. ... Sacramento outscored Utah 52-38 in the paint. ... Snyder picked up a technical foul late in the third quarter.

Up Next

The Jazz will stay on the road to face the LA Clippers on Sunday night. Tipoff is set for 7:00pm MT.

Utah's next home game is on Wednesday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:00pm MT.

